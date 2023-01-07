Nebraska at Minnesota: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Nebraska looks to bounce back from a loss when it heads to Minnesota to take on the Golden Gophers on Saturday afternoon. The Cornhuskers are coming off a 74-56 loss at Michigan State on Tuesday and need to get back in the win column. They now sit under .500 at 6-7 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten. They had upset Iowa at home last Thursday for a second straight win but just couldn’t keep up with the Spartans in East Lansing. They have had a tough start to conference play but will be looking to turn things around against a Minnesota team that is searching for its first conference win of the year.

