Nebraska at Minnesota: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Nebraska looks to bounce back from a loss when it heads to Minnesota to take on the Golden Gophers on Saturday afternoon. The Cornhuskers are coming off a 74-56 loss at Michigan State on Tuesday and need to get back in the win column. They now sit under .500 at 6-7 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten. They had upset Iowa at home last Thursday for a second straight win but just couldn’t keep up with the Spartans in East Lansing. They have had a tough start to conference play but will be looking to turn things around against a Minnesota team that is searching for its first conference win of the year.

How to Watch Nebraska at Minnesota in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 pm ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Golden Gophers nearly got that first win on Tuesday but came up just short of upsetting No. 14 Wisconsin. They played the Badgers tough throughout the whole game, but ultimately lost 63-60.

The loss was their sixth in the last eight games but snapped a two-game winning streak. They now find themselves 6-7 overall and 0-3 in the Big Ten.

Saturday afternoon, they are hoping to finally get that first Big Ten win and send the Cornhuskers home with a second straight loss.

