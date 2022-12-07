Nebraska at Indiana game day Essentials – The Daily Hoosier

Game Day Essentials:

Nebraska (6-3, 0-0) at No. 14 Indiana (7-1, 0-1)

Tip Time: 8:30 p.m. Eastern

8:30 p.m. Eastern Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana Television: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Stephen Bardo)

BTN (Kevin Kugler, Stephen Bardo) Stream: Fox Sports

Fox Sports IU Radio Network: IU Radio Network

IU Radio Network Point Spread: Indiana is a 13-point favorite

Indiana is a 13-point favorite KenPom Projected Score: Well. 10 Indiana 72 No. 83 Nebraska 60

Well. 10 Indiana 72 No. 83 Nebraska 60 Series: Indiana leads 18-7. IU won last meeting 78-71 on Jan. 17, 2022

Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg:

Fred Hoiberg is in his fourth season as head men’s basketball coach at Nebraska. He has an overall record of 30-70.

Although his first three years have been a struggle, posting seven, seven and 10 wins, respectively, the team is off to a 6-3 start to begin this season. That includes a 10-point road win at then No. 7 ranked Creighton.

Hoiberg brought a bevy of experience to Lincoln that includes four years as an NBA front office executive, five years at Iowa State and four years as an NBA head coach.

During his time at Iowa State he had a 115-56 record, good for the top winning percentage (.673) in Cyclone history.

Hoiberg also led Iowa State to a program-record four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, while tying the school record with four NCAA Tournament coaching victories.

Coaching success wasn’t just found on the Collegiate level for Hoiberg, but also in the NBA. In his first season with the Chicago Bulls, he posted a 42-40 record, becoming just the fifth coach in franchise history to have a winning record in his debut season.

Before entering the front office and coaching ranks, Hoiberg played in the NBA from 1995-2005 for the Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves. He had career averages of 5.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Nebraska results and roster:

After beginning the season 3-3 with wins over Maine, Omaha and Arkansas-Pine Bluff and losses to St. John’s, Oklahoma and Memphis, the Cornhuskers have strung together three consecutive double-digit high major victories. Those include defeating Florida State 75-58, Boston College 88-67 and then No. 7 ranked Creighton 63-53 on the road.

Nebraska 2022-23 KenPom Highlights:

Tempo – No. 291 (Offense No. 239 / Defense No. 191)

After leading the Big Ten in overall pace each of the last three seasons, the Huskers have slowed it down considerably this year.

Offensive Efficiency – No. 103

Nebraska’s effective FG percentage of 52.5 percent is No. 97 nationally and consists of the No. 233 percentage from three (32.1) and No. 43 percent from two (55.0).

The Cornhuskers do a decent job crashing the glass, with an Offensive rebounding percentage of 33.9 (No. 55).

Nebraska relies more on two’s than three’s, with three-point attempts accounting for 36.0 percent of field goal attempts, No. 221.

Turnovers can get Nebraska in trouble at times. Their 19.7 percent turnover rate is No. 218.

The Huskers are awful at the free throw line, making just 62.2 percent — No. 337 nationally.

Defensive Efficiency – No. 74

Nebraska Ranks No. 144 in overall opponent effective field goal percentage (49.0), including No. 168 in three-point percentage (33.3) and No. 137 in two-point percentage (48.3).

The Cornhuskers are playing defense without fouling, as free-throw attempts account for just 16.1 percent of field goal attempts (No. 3).

The Huskers are able to create turnovers at a respectable rate — 21 percent of possessions (No. 87).

Nebraska doesn’t block many shots. Their 5.0 block rate is just No. 334 nationally.

