Nebraska and Creighton fall in volleyball Top 25 poll | Creighton

The Creighton and Nebraska volleyball teams each dropped in the latest AVCA Coaches poll release Monday.

NU, which lost at home to Stanford but swept Kentucky on the road, went from No. 2 to No. 3. CU, which beat Kansas State but lost a five-setter Sunday at Rice, dropped from 17th to 22nd.

Both schools begin conference play this week and, of the two, the Bluejays may be the more interesting story.

Creighton is a perennial favorite in the Big East, but it faces just one ranked team, No. 18 Marquette, in league play. It’s possible – likely – that CU and MU are the only NCAA Tournament teams from the Big East. So for Creighton to grab one of those 16 regional host spots – the Jays were the 14th seed in 2021 – it’ll have to come close to running the table in Big East play. Which CU did last year, losing just twice – to St. John’s and Connecticut – on its way to a regular season and conference tourney crown.

But that No. 14 seed was also built on big non-conference wins over Kentucky and Illinois. This year, CU’s best wins came over USC and Florida State. Neither are currently ranked or receiving votes.

How much the Jays’ five-set near-miss against Nebraska helps is up for debate. In 2018, CU took NU to the wire, lost, went into league play with four losses – and promptly won 20 straight. A perfect record in both the Big East regular season and league tournament. The Jays earned a No. 9 national seed.

Nebraska in 2018 grabbed a No. 2 national seed that resulted in a national title game loss to Stanford. The Huskers can reach the same heights in 2022 against a Big Ten schedule that features eight matches against five currently-ranked teams (No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 7 Ohio State, No. 8 Minnesota, No. 9 Penn State and No. 11 Purdue) and four matches against teams currently receiving votes (Michigan, Northwestern and Illinois).

Texas remained No. 1 in the poll, followed by Louisville, NU, San Diego and Stanford. Pepperdine, unranked earlier this year when it lost to Nebraska, has risen to 17th.