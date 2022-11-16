Nearly 300 books targeted in Missouri schools since the new law in August

In the wake of a new Missouri law making it a crime to provide books with “explicit sexual material” to students, nearly 300 books available in school libraries or classrooms have been banned or targeted for removal, a national group reported Wednesday.

The nonprofit PEN America group, which works to defend free expression, noted that books pulled from the shelves include a graphic novel adaptation of The Gettysburg Address, The Children’s Bible, and educational books about the Holocaust.

Nearly 300 books targeted in Missouri schools since the new law in August

The advocacy group headquartered in New York City tracked nearly 300 books in at least 11 Missouri districts that were removed, or under review, in response to the new law — in effect since August — that makes providing “explicit sexual material” to students a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a penalty of up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine for anyone convicted.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button