Nearly 100-year-old course saved by local businessman

A businessman Timothy J. Adkins said he expects a deal to buy the 27-hole Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links property to close early soon.

In a phone interview, Adkins said he moved in to purchase the property, which sits just a couple miles south of Firestone Country Club, after hearing a large national homebuilder had made an offer on the 98-year-old course. The company had intended a development of about 450 homes.

Adkins said he intends to develop the “water nine” on the west side of the property, which lies in New Franklin. The 18-hole section of the course is situated in Green, and he intends to preserve it for the foreseeable future, he said.

The Water 9 at Turkeyfoot Lake development would be an upscale, mixed-use development, Adkins said. He is working with a local design firm on what would be appropriate and in sync with the surrounding area. The firm is putting together different proposals, they said.

“I don’t have any designs (yet),” he said. “I don’t have anything down on paper.”

Businessman had 2 days to make offer on Turkeyfoot Lake golf course

Adkins said his investment will include about $9.5 million to run Sewer and water lines to the property, giving nearby Residents a chance to tie in and abandon failing septic systems.

“All of these houses will now be able to hook up to the Sewer that I’m going to privately fund,” he said.

Adkins, who owns Upper Deck, nine Basement Bar & Grill establishments from Twinsburg to North Canton and other properties, said he had two days to put together a competing offer for the course.

They contacted local political and business leaders to get their input and offered about $8.6 million, slightly higher than the Unnamed homebuilder, they said. They also didn’t include conditions on the sale. The other offer had contingencies on zoning and water costs that would have allowed the Buyer to back out of the deal.

‘This one was emotional’

In a prepared statement, Adkins elaborated on his plans.

“I grew up in this area, live about half a mile from the golf course, and want to make sure that any development that goes on at the course is beneficial for the Portage Lakes,” he said.

Adkins said in the interview that of all his business deals and purchases, the Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links was uniquely personal.

“Of all the properties I bought, I never got emotional,” he said. “This one was emotional for me.”

He said he’s hoping to build a home on the property after considering the Bath area.

Adkins’ businesses employ 160 people in New Franklin, making him the city’s largest employer. The golf course will add another 60 to that total.

All 27 holes will continue operating throughout next year, he said.

From golf course worker to golf course owner

New Franklin Mayor Paul Adamson said the city has had some preliminary discussions with Adkins about his purchase of the course.

“The intention is to preserve the 18 holes and develop what everybody calls the water nine,” the Mayor said.

The 18-hole course was opened in 1925, with the water nine added a few years later.

Adamson said that although Adkins is still developing plans for the water nine, he’s confident the course’s new owner will propose a development that integrates well with the area.

“He understands what the priorities are that people have in that area,” Adamson said. I expect he is going to present something consistent with (that). If it is going to be developed, we are pleased that it is him.”

Adkins said he developed his businesses coming from modest means. As a young man, he worked at Spring Hills Golf course and would sleep in his car in the parking lot.

Sometimes when he’s at Upper Deck bar and Grill in the Portage Lakes, he said, he’ll walk out to the course and reflect on what he’ll do with it.

“I go out on the golf course and just sit and think, ‘What would go right (here)?’ they said.

