Nduka’s Double Overtime Goal Sends Dukes Past Georgia State to the Championship

FOLEY, Ala. – James Madison and Georgia State played over 103 minutes of scoreless soccer before senior Lidia Nduka put a rebounded shot into the back of the net to down the Panthers, 1-0, Friday night at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex in the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Soccer Semifinals to send the Dukes to the Championship match.

The Dukes move to 12-3-5, their most wins since 2015, while Georgia State falls to 9-7-5.

Nduka and sophomore Amanda Attanasi led the way offensively for the Dukes, combining for seven of the 13 JMU shots with all seven on goal. Redshirt junior Alexandra Blom made four saves in goal, moving one shy of the single-season program record with her ninth shutout.

How It Happened

Gabby West hit the crossbar in the third minute and was followed up by a shot from Brooklynn Fugel off the rebound that Blom was able to save right at the edge of the goal line.

Nduka almost netted a goal in the 30th minute, firing a shot in the box that required a diving stop from Jaddah Foos to save the ball and forced a corner kick.

A few minutes later, Attanasi had her shot on giving JMU the lead, but once again Foos made an outstanding save to negate the shot.

In the 81st minute, Blom made a jumping save on a shot from Bree Barley to keep the match scoreless.

JMU had a pair of chances in the 89th minute to score, but Attanasi's shot was saved and Graduate student Hannah Young had her shot blocked to force overtime.

minute to score, but Attanasi’s shot was saved and Graduate student Hannah Young had her shot blocked to force overtime. Nduka took both JMU shots in the first overtime period, each saved. Georgia State also fired off a pair of shots, with Blom saving Eva Diez Lois’s shot that was put on goal.

JMU broke the scoreless draw in the 104th minute when senior Mia Pham fired a shot just inside the 18-foot box that went straight to Foos. The ball rebounded off of Foos' chest and straight to the feet of Nduka who fired in the game-winner.

Game Notes

JMU put 10 of their 13 shots on goal, the most the team has had since 10 against Northeastern last season on Oct. 10.

The assist was Pham’s first of her career.

Georgia State had two corner kicks in the first half, but was held without a single one for the remainder of the match.

Quoting Joshua Walters, Sr.

“I’m exhausted, thrilled, ecstatic – all those emotions rolled up into one. Credit to Georgia State, they made it really difficult in the game and created some chances. It was a battle. It was what you want in a tournament experience in two teams trying to play at the best of their ability and both played great games and I’m happy that we came out on top.”

Up Next

The Dukes will take on Old Dominion in the Sun Belt Conference Championship match on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.