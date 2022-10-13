NDSU’s Spencer Waege leads the Bison into the South Dakota State football game

Spencer Waege is the latest player to get caught in the middle of the Dakota Marker rivalry.

A sixth-year senior at North Dakota State, Waege is one of the best players on the No. 1 FCS team in the country, an all-conference defensive end who will be charged with slowing down Isaiah Davis, Mark Gronowski and the rest of the South Dakota State offense when the teams square off Saturday at the Fargodome.

He’s also a South Dakota kid, a native of South Shore who starred for the Watertown Arrows before choosing NDSU. That was a tough decision, as Waege grew up surrounded by Jackrabbit friends and family, but now that the 6-foot-5, 280-pounder has three national championship rings (four if you count his redshirt year) Waege has a little less trouble getting those close to him to support the green and gold.

