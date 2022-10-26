NDSU Women’s Golf Slotted in Ninth Place at Rainbow Wahine Invite

KAPOLEI, Hawaii – The North Dakota State Women’s golf team is positioned in ninth place after the second round of play at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational at Kapolei Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon.

The Bison have put together rounds of 306 and 306 for a two-round total of 612 and are in ninth place in the 13-team tournament. Colorado State (282-293–575) is in first place and is -1 through the first two rounds of play. Gonzaga (282-301–583) is in second place, while College of Charleston (299-287–586) moved up two spots into third place.

Leah Skaar (79-71–150) made the second-largest jump of any player on the Leaderboard moving up 30 spots and is tied for 23rd place. She carded a 71 (-1) in round two and connected on 13 pars with three birdies.

Jo Baranczyk (76-77–153) is tied for 35th place and Madi Hicks (77-78–155) followed her tied for 42nd place. Maddie Herzog (74-83–157) is tied 52nd place, while Elise Hoven (80-80–160) closes out the group tied for 63rd place.

Cora Larson (74-77–151) is positioned inside the top 30 tied for 26th place and Catherine Monty (79-74–153), who moved up 18 spots, is tied for 35th place. Ava Wallerich (78-79–157) is also tied for 52nd place. All three played as individuals.

The average score through two rounds of play is 77.08.

NDSU will conclude play at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational tomorrow.