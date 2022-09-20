NDSU Women’s Golf in First Place at Jackrabbit Invitational After Day One

BROOKINGS, SD – The North Dakota State Women’s golf team is on top of the Leaderboard with a nine-stroke lead after day one at the Jackrabbit Invitational at Brookings Country Club on Monday afternoon.

The Bison assembled rounds of 303 and 301 for a two-round total of 604 and are in first place at the six-team tournament. South Dakota State (303-310–613) is in second place, while St. Thomas (310-316–626) is slotted in third place.

Leah Skaar (71-76–147) fired a season-low 71 in round one and is one stroke off the lead in second place with a score of 147. Jo Baranczyk (77-73–150) is positioned in third place with a score of 150 and notched an eagle on hole one in the second round. Madi Hicks (78-75–153) also connected on an eagle on hole one in round two and registered a season-low 75 in round two. The Victoria, Minn., native is tied for fourth place with a score of 153.

Elise Hoven (77-77–154) is tied for sixth place with a score of 154, while Catherine Monty (80-80–160) is tied for 19th place with a score of 160. Cora Larson (82-77–159) competed as an individual and is tied for 16th place with a score of 159.

Maddie Herzog (78-82–160), who also played as an individual and added an eagle on hole 14 in the second round, carded a season-low 78 in round one and is tied for 19th place with a score of 160. Ava Wallerich (86-75–161) competed as an individual and is tied for 22nd place with a score of 161.

As a team, the Bison totaled 104 pars, 16 birdies and two eagles. The average score over two rounds of play on the par 72 course was 80.74.

NDSU will wrap up play at the Jackrabbit Invitational tomorrow.