NDSU Women’s Golf Finishes in Seventh Place at the Pat Lesser-Harbottle Invitational

TACOMA, Wash. – Leah Skaar notched her third top 10 finish of the season to help the North Dakota State Women’s golf team to a seventh-place finish at the Pat Lesser-Harbottle Invitational at Tacoma Country and Golf Club on Tuesday afternoon.

The Bison (297-291-302–890) posted a season-best three-round total of 890 to finish in seventh place at the 21-team tournament. Gonzaga (291-289-292–872) took the top spot, while Weber State (297-283-293–873) finished one stroke back in second place. Nevada (296-293-291—880) closed out the top three in third place.

Skaar (74-69-74–217) paced the Bison finishing +1 and carded a career-best three-round total of 217 to finish tied for sixth place. Elise Hoven (73-75-74–222) also registered a career-low total of 222 and posted her third top 25 finish of the season tied for 25th place.

Madi Hicks (76-71-78–225) posted a season-low 225 and came in tied for 36th place, while Catherine Monty (74-80-80–234) finished tied for 81st place. Jo Baranczyk (84-76-76–236) rounded out the group tied for 91st place.

The Bison will be back in action at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational at Kapolei Golf Club in Oahu, Hawaii on Oct. 24-26.