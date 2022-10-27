NDSU Women’s Golf Concludes Fall Schedule at Rainbow Wahine Invite

KAPOLEI, Hawaii – The North Dakota State Women’s golf team wrapped up the fall portion of their schedule finishing in 10th place at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational at Kapolei Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon.

The Bison posted rounds of 306, 306 and 305 for a three-round total of 917 to finish in 10th place in the 13-team tournament. Colorado State (282-293-282–857) won the tournament and finished -7 overall. Gonzaga (282-301-288–871) came in second place, while College of Charleston (299-287-287–873) closed out the top three in third place.

Leah Skaar (79-71-75–225) led the way for NDSU finishing tied for 26th place. Jo Baranczyk (76-77-78—231) came in tied for 42nd place and Madi Hicks (77-78-78–233) followed her tied for 49th place. Elise Hoven (80-80-74–234) finished tied for 55th place and Maddie Herzog (74-83-88–245) rounded out the group in 72nd place.

Cora Larson (74-77-75–226) carded a season-low 226 and finished tied for 30th place. Catherine Monty (79-74-74–227) also posted a season-low 227 and came in tied for 32nd place. Ava Wallerich (78-79-77–234) fired a season-best 234 and finished tied for 55th place. All three played as individuals.

The average score through three rounds of play on the par 72 course was 76.53.

NDSU will be back in action at the Grand Canyon Invitational at GCU Golf Course on Feb. 27.