NDSU Women’s Basketball Wraps Homestand Against Northern Colorado

THIS WEEK

The North Dakota State (3-0) Women’s basketball team wraps its homestand hosting Northern Colorado (3-1) on Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 7:00 pm at Scheels Center.

GAME COVERAGE

Radio: Andy Rieckhoff (play-by-play) will be on the call for the game on Bison 1660.

Watch: The game will be available on WDAY Xtra with Dom Izzo (play-by-play), Amy Ruley (analyst) and Logan Campbell (sideline) on the call. The contest will also be available on ESPN+ for subscribers.

GoBison.com: Live statistics, audio and video links are available on GoBison.com.

BISON QUICK HITS

NDSU is set to wrap up its three-game homestand hosting Northern Colorado on Tuesday night. It will mark the 34th all-time meeting in the series and first since 2014.

The Bison began the week with a 3-0 record after knocking off Minnesota, 71-65, last Thursday night at Scheels Center.

The win over the Gophers marked the second win over a power five opponent under head Coach Jory Collins . NDSU upended Kansas on the road, 72-69, in 2020.

. NDSU upended Kansas on the road, 72-69, in 2020. Through the first three games, Heaven Hamling (16.0), Taylor Brown (11.7) and Elle Evans (10.3) are all averaging double digits in scoring for the Bison.

(16.0), (11.7) and (10.3) are all averaging double digits in scoring for the Bison. Heaven Hamling has drained a team-high eight three-pointers through the first three games this season. She has totaled 132 triples over three seasons and is positioned in eighth place on the NDSU all-time three-point field goals list.

LAST TIME OUT

Four Bison reached double digits in scoring as NDSU upended Minnesota, 71-65, to stay unbeaten on Thursday night at Scheels Center. Taylor Brown led the way for the Bison notching her second career double-double with a game-high 16 points and 10 rebounds. Emily Behnke poured in a career-high 14 points with eight rebounds, while Abby Schulte added a season-best 13 points with five assists and five rebounds.

3-0 FEELS GOOD

The Bison upended Minnesota, 71-65, to move to 3-0 on the season. It marks the first 3-0 start for NDSU since the 2020-21 season. Over the first three games, the Bison are averaging 77.3 points per game and limiting their opponents to 57.7.

BROWN FITS RIGHT IN

In her first season at NDSU, Taylor Brown has fit right in starting each of the first three games. The Lakeville, Minn., native is averaging 11.7 points and has reached double digits in scoring in two of the first three games. Brown notched her first double-double of the season with a game-high 16 points and 10 rebounds in the win over Minnesota.

CONTRIBUTING OFF THE BENCH

Abbie Draper and Abby Graham have both come off the bench in all three games this season. Draper is averaging 8.3 points per game and has reached double digits in scoring in two of the first three games. Graham has added 6.7 points per game and netted a season-high 11 points against Minnesota last week.

WHO’S BACK THIS YEAR?

The Bison return six letterwinners from last season, including three starters: Heaven Hamling , Abby Schulte and Katie Hildebrandt .

WELCOME TO THE SQUAD

The roster features eight newcomers this season: Taylor Brown , Kristina Ekofo Yomane , Abbie Draper , Elle Evans , Marwa Bedziri , Abby Graham , Leah Mackenzie and Georgia Baldwin .

NEW, BUT PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE

Three of the eight newcomers on the roster this season have played at least 10 NCAA games in their careers. Taylor Brown appeared in 95 games over four seasons at American and Abbie Draper played in 26 games with 15 starts during her freshman season at Bradley last year. Georgia Baldwin also appeared in 11 games at Eastern Kentucky over the last two seasons.

NEW LOOK COACHING STAFF

The NDSU coaching staff has a new look this season with the addition of assistant coaches Jaime Adams and Michaela Crall . Adams is back for her second stint with the program after spending four seasons from 2008-12 as an assistant coach. She also played at NDSU from 1997-01 and was inducted to the Bison Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.

Crall comes to NDSU after spending last season at Dubuque as an assistant coach. She also played for Wisconsin for three seasons from 2013-16 before starting her career in coaching as an undergraduate coach. Emily Dietz who played at NDSU from 2017-22 and is the all-time leader in games played, returns as a Graduate manager this season.

HAMLING CHASES HISTORY

Heaven Hamling enters the 2022-23 season with the opportunity to leave her name in NDSU history. She’s positioned inside the top 10 in Bison history in scoring average (6th, 13.8), three-point field goals made (8th, 132), three-point field goal percentage (3rd, .402) and free throw percentage (2nd, . 885).

STARTING A NEW 3-POINT STREAK

NDSU shot 1-of-9 from three at Kansas State last season, which ended a streak of 56 straight games that the Bison have netted at least two triples. The Bison have bounced back and have connected at least two triples in each of their last 25 games.

NDSU has a recent history of assembling lengthy three-point streaks. The Bison went 0-of-14 from three-point range against Valparaiso in 2019-20, ending a streak of 113 straight games with at least two 3-pointers.

THIS IS OUR HOUSE

NDSU is 463-141 all-time at home dating back to 1977-78. NDSU has won at least seven home games over the last two seasons, including a 9-3 mark in 2020-21. The Bison registered a 7-7 record at home last season.

PRESEASON ALL-SUMMIT LEAGUE FIRST TEAM

Heaven Hamling was selected to the Preseason All-Summit League First Team. She started all 29 games last season and logged a team-high 34.4 minutes per contest. Hamling ranked ninth in the Summit League with a team-best 14.3 points per game and reached double digits in scoring in 24 of 29 games. The Grand Rapids, Minn., native led the conference in three-point field goals per game with 2.31 and three-point field goal percentage shooting 39.0 percent.

SUMMIT LEAGUE PRESEASON POLL

NDSU was picked to finish fifth in the Summit League Preseason Poll. South Dakota State garnered 36 first place votes to take the top spot, while South Dakota picked up four first place votes in second place. Oral Roberts closed out the top three in third place.

BISON IN GREECE

Over the span of eight days, the Bison had the opportunity to practice, play two games and learn about the culture in Greece during a trip in August. NDSU spent the first four days in Athens before concluding the trip in Glyfada.

THE SERIES VS. NORTHERN COLORADO

This will be the 34th all-time meeting between NDSU and Northern Colorado dating back to 1980. In their most recent meeting in 2014, the Bears edged the Bison, 74-70, in Fargo. Brooke LeMar paced the Bison with a game-high 25 points. NDSU leads the all-time series, 29-4.

LOOKING AHEAD

NDSU will travel to Reno, Nev., to play in the Nugget Classic. The Bison will face Boise State on Friday at 6:30 pm CT before concluding the trip against Nevada on Sunday at 2:30 pm CT.