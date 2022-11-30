NDSU Women’s Basketball Travels to Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan

THIS WEEK

The North Dakota State (6-0) Women’s basketball team continues its road swing at Eastern Michigan (4-0) on Thursday night at 6:00 pm CT The Bison will finish the trip at Central Michigan (0-6) on Saturday. Tip-off is set for noon CT.

GAME COVERAGE

Radio: Andy Rieckhoff (play-by-play) will be on the call for both games. The contest at Eastern Michigan will be available on Bison 1660, while the game at Central Michigan will air on The City 94.5 FM.

Watch: The contest at Eastern Michigan will be available on ESPN+, while the game at Central Michigan will be on ESPN3 for subscribers.

GoBison.com: Live statistics, audio and video links are available on GoBison.com.

BISON QUICK HITS

The Bison are off to their first 6-0 start since 2004.

NDSU is coming off a 73-68 win at Nevada on Sunday.

This will be the second straight week the Bison will be on the road. NDSU has a 2-0 mark in road games this season.

This will be the first all-time meeting between NDSU and Eastern Michigan.

This will be the second all-time meeting between NDSU and Central Michigan. The Chippewas won the only meeting back in 2016, 77-55, in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Heaven Hamling was named the TicketSmarter Summit League Peak Performer of the Week on Monday. It marked the first Summit League Player of the Week award for NDSU since 2016.

was named the TicketSmarter Summit League Peak Performer of the Week on Monday. It marked the first Summit League Player of the Week award for NDSU since 2016. Heaven Hamling has drained a team-high 17 three-pointers through the first six games this season. She has totaled 141 triples over three seasons and is positioned in sixth place on the NDSU all-time three-point field goals list.

LAST TIME OUT

Heaven Hamling netted a career-high 39 points as NDSU held off Nevada, 73-68, at the Nugget Classic on Sunday afternoon at Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nev. Hamling posted a career-high 39 points and added six rebounds, three steals and one assist to her stat line. Elle Evans reached double figures in scoring for the Bison for the third straight game with 10 points to go along with four rebounds and two assists. Abby Schulte also added a career-high six assists with six rebounds and two points.

COLLEGE INSIDER MID-MAJOR TOP 25 POLL

NDSU debuted at No. 19 in the latest College Insider Mid-Major Top 25 Poll. It marked the first time the Bison were listed since the 2020-21 season.

STACKIN’ WINS

The Bison held off Nevada, 73-68, to move to 6-0 on the season, which is the best start to a season since the 2004-05 season. NDSU began the 2004-05 season winning its first 24 games and finished with a 26-1 overall record.

TWO UNBEATEN TEAMS

NDSU enters the week with a 6-0 overall record and is one of 27 schools in the country that is unbeaten. Eastern Michigan is one of those schools with a 4-0 overall mark. NDSU is the only unbeaten team in the Summit League.

HISTORIC PERFORMANCE

Heaven Hamling posted a career-high 39 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the field and 7-of-12 shooting from three in the win over Nevada. The Grand Rapids, Minn., native also went 10-of-10 from the free throw line and added six rebounds, three steals and one assist to her stat line.

Her 39 points rank as the third-most all-time in a single-game at NDSU and marked her second career 30-point performance. Hamling is one of only four players in the country to post 39 or more points in a single game this season. Additionally, her seven triples against the Wolf Pack rank as tied for the seventh-most in a single game in the Nation this season.

1,000 CAREER POINTS FOR NO. 11

Heaven Hamling has surpassed the 1,000 career points milestone with 1,013. She started her career at Stephen F. Austin State for one season in 2018-19 and netted 174 points. Hamling has totaled 839 points over the last three seasons at NDSU.

HAMLING CHASES HISTORY

Heaven Hamling enters the 2022-23 season with the opportunity to leave her name in NDSU history. She’s positioned inside the top 10 in Bison history in scoring average (6th, 14.2), three-point field goals made (6th, 141), three-point field goal percentage (3rd, .406) and free throw percentage (2nd, . 884).

NOT PLAYING LIKE A FRESHMAN

Elle Evans is off to a fast start in her freshman season starting all six games and is averaging 11.5 points per game. She has hit double figures in scoring in five games, including a season-high 15 points in the win over Northern Colorado. The Edwardsville, Ill., native has also disrupted opposing offenses creating 10 steals this season. She notched a season-high four steals in the win over Northern Colorado.

BROWN FITS RIGHT IN

In her first season at NDSU, Taylor Brown has fit right in starting each of the first six games. The Lakeville, Minn., native is averaging 9.8 points per game and has reached double digits in scoring in three games. Brown notched her first double-double of the season with a game-high 16 points and 10 rebounds in the win over Minnesota.

CONTRIBUTING OFF THE BENCH

Abbie Draper and Abby Graham have both come off the bench in all six games this season. Draper is averaging 6.3 points per game and has reached double digits in scoring twice. Graham has added 5.8 points per game and netted a season-high 11 points in the win over Minnesota.

WHO’S BACK THIS YEAR?

The Bison return six letterwinners from last season, including three starters: Heaven Hamling , Abby Schulte and Katie Hildebrandt .

WELCOME TO THE SQUAD

The roster features eight newcomers this season: Taylor Brown , Kristina Ekofo Yomane , Abbie Draper , Elle Evans , Marwa Bedziri , Abby Graham , Leah Mackenzie and Georgia Baldwin .

NEW, BUT PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE

Three of the eight newcomers on the roster this season have played at least 10 NCAA games in their careers. Taylor Brown appeared in 95 games over four seasons at American and Abbie Draper played in 26 games with 15 starts during her freshman season at Bradley last year. Georgia Baldwin also appeared in 11 games at Eastern Kentucky over the last two seasons.

NEW LOOK COACHING STAFF

The NDSU coaching staff has a new look this season with the addition of assistant coaches Jaime Adams and Michaela Crall . Adams is back for her second stint with the program after spending four seasons from 2008-12 as an assistant coach. She also played at NDSU from 1997-01 and was inducted to the Bison Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.

Crall comes to NDSU after spending last season at Dubuque as an assistant coach. She also played for Wisconsin for three seasons from 2013-16 before starting her career in coaching as an undergraduate coach. Emily Dietz who played at NDSU from 2017-22 and is the all-time leader in games played, returns as a Graduate manager this season.

STARTING A NEW 3-POINT STREAK

NDSU shot 1-of-9 from three at Kansas State last season, which ended a streak of 56 straight games that the Bison have netted at least two triples. The Bison have bounced back and have connected at least two triples in each of their last 28 games.

NDSU has a recent history of assembling lengthy three-point streaks. The Bison went 0-of-14 from three-point range against Valparaiso in 2019-20, ending a streak of 113 straight games with at least two 3-pointers.

PRESEASON ALL-SUMMIT LEAGUE FIRST TEAM

Heaven Hamling was selected to the Preseason All-Summit League First Team. She started all 29 games last season and logged a team-high 34.4 minutes per contest. Hamling ranked ninth in the Summit League with a team-best 14.3 points per game and reached double digits in scoring in 24 of 29 games. The Grand Rapids, Minn., native led the conference in three-point field goals per game with 2.31 and three-point field goal percentage shooting 39.0 percent.

SUMMIT LEAGUE PRESEASON POLL

NDSU was picked to finish fifth in the Summit League Preseason Poll. South Dakota State garnered 36 first place votes to take the top spot, while South Dakota picked up four first place votes in second place. Oral Roberts closed out the top three in third place.

BISON IN GREECE

Over the span of eight days, the Bison had the opportunity to practice, play two games and learn about the culture in Greece during a trip in August. NDSU spent the first four days in Athens before concluding the trip in Glyfada.

THE SERIES VS. EASTERN MICHIGAN

This will be the first all-time meeting between NDSU and Eastern Michigan.

THE SERIES VS. CENTRAL MICHIGAN

This will be only the second all-time meeting between NDSU and Central Michigan. In their only encounter in 2016, the Bison fell short against the Chippewas, 77-55, at the Cal Poly/ShareSLO Holiday Tournament in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Taylor Thunstedt paced NDSU with a team-high 15 points.

LOOKING AHEAD

NDSU will continue its road swing at Northern Iowa on Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 5:00 pm