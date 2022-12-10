NDSU Women’s Basketball Stumbles at Green Bay, 70-52

Next Game: at Mayville State 12/14/2022 | 6 p.m December 14 (Wed) / 6 pm at Mayville State

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The North Dakota State Women’s basketball team fell short at Green Bay, 70-52, on Saturday afternoon at Kress Center.

After NDSU (6-4) trailed by only four points at the half, the Phoenix (4-4, 1-1 Horizon) outscored the Bison, 18-8, in the third to open up a 50-36 advantage after three. Green Bay continued to pull away into the fourth quarter building its largest lead of the game, 70-49, with 32 seconds to play. The Phoenix went on to pick up the 70-52 win.

Elle Evans led the way for NDSU hitting double digits in scoring for the seventh straight game with a team-best 13 points. She also hauled in a team-high seven rebounds with two steals and one assist. Abbie Draper chipped in six points with two rebounds, while Heaven Hamling added six points with four rebounds and four assists.

As a team, NDSU shot 35.2 percent (19-54) from the field and 57.1 percent (8-14) from the free throw line. The Bison also netted 26 points in the paint and the bench contributed 23 points.

NDSU will be back in action at Mayville State on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 pm