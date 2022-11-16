NDSU Women’s Basketball Set to Take On Minnesota

THIS WEEK

The North Dakota State (2-0) Women’s basketball team continues its homestand hosting Minnesota (2-0) on Thursday night at Scheels Center. Tip-off is set for 7:00 pm

GAME COVERAGE

Radio: Andy Rieckhoff (play-by-play) will be on the call for the game on Bison 1660.

Watch: The statewide ABC network of WDAY (Fargo), WDAZ (Grand Forks), KBMY (Bismarck/Dickinson) and KMCY (Minot/Williston) will have live coverage with Dom Izzo (play-by-play), Amy Ruley (analyst ) and Logan Campbell (sideline) is on the call. The contest will also be available on ESPN+ for subscribers.

GoBison.com: Live statistics, audio and video links are available on GoBison.com.

BISON QUICK HITS

NDSU enters the week with a 2-0 overall record and most recently rolled past Valley City State, 96-45, on Monday night at Scheels Center.

The Bison opened the season picking up a 65-63 win over Montana on the road on Nov. 7.

This will be the eighth all-time meeting between NDSU and Minnesota dating back to 1982. The Gophers lead the all-time series, 6-1.

(20.0), (12.5) and (11.0) are all averaging double digits in scoring for the Bison. Heaven Hamling has drained a team-high six three-pointers through the first two games on the season. She has totaled 130 triples over three seasons and is positioned in eighth place on the NDSU all-time three-point field goals list.

LAST TIME OUT

Nine different players reached the scoring column as NDSU rolled past Valley City State, 96-45, on Monday night at Scheels Center. Heaven Hamling paced the Bison with a game-high 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field. She also added a game-high four steals with four assists and five rebounds.

THE POWER 5 COMES TO FARGO

Since moving to Division I in 2004-05, NDSU has hosted five Power 5 opponents in Fargo. Most recently, NDSU came up short in the final seconds against Wisconsin, 64-63, in 2019. This will also mark the second time NDSU has faced Minnesota in Fargo after the Bison rolled past the Gophers, 62-48, in 2006.

AGAINST POWER 5 OPPONENTS

Under fourth-year head coach Jory Collins , NDSU has played six Power 5 opponents and is 1-5 in those matchups. NDSU upended Kansas, 72-69, on Dec. 21, 2020 on the road. Heaven Hamling paced the Bison with a team-high 14 points.

HIGH SCORING HOME OPENER

The Bison netted a season-high 96 points in the win over Valley City State on Monday. It marked the most points in a home opener since NDSU posted 112 against Mayville State on Nov. 8, 2013.

WHO’S BACK THIS YEAR?

The Bison return six letterwinners from last season, including three starters: Heaven Hamling , Abby Schulte and Katie Hildebrandt .

WELCOME TO THE SQUAD

The roster features eight newcomers this season: Taylor Brown , Kristina Ekofo Yomane , Abbie Draper , Elle Evans , Marwa Bedziri , Abby Graham , Leah Mackenzie and Georgia Baldwin .

NEW, BUT PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE

Three of the eight newcomers on the roster this season have played at least 10 NCAA games in their careers. Taylor Brown appeared in 95 games over four seasons at American and Abbie Draper played in 26 games with 15 starts during her freshman season at Bradley last year. Georgia Baldwin also appeared in 11 games at Eastern Kentucky over the last two seasons.

NEW LOOK COACHING STAFF

The NDSU coaching staff has a new look this season with the addition of assistant coaches Jaime Adams and Michaela Crall . Adams is back for her second stint with the program after spending four seasons from 2008-12 as an assistant coach. She also played at NDSU from 1997-01 and was inducted to the Bison Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.

Crall comes to NDSU after spending last season at Dubuque as an assistant coach. She also played for Wisconsin for three seasons from 2013-16 before starting her career in coaching as an undergraduate coach. Emily Dietz who played at NDSU from 2017-22 and is the all-time leader in games played, returns as a Graduate manager this season.

HAMLING CHASES HISTORY

Heaven Hamling enters the 2022-23 season with the opportunity to leave her name in NDSU history. She begins the season positioned inside the top 10 in Bison history in scoring average (7th, 13.7), three-point field goals made (10th, 124), three-point field goal percentage (3rd, .403) and free throw percentage ( 2nd, .881).

COMFORTABLE BEHIND THE ARC

The Bison netted 199 triples last season with nine different players connected on at least one. That total ranks as the fourth-most all-time in NDSU history in a single season and was the most since the 2017-18 season.

STARTING A NEW 3-POINT STREAK

NDSU shot 1-of-9 from three at Kansas State last season, which ended a streak of 56 straight games that the Bison have netted at least two triples. The Bison have bounced back and have connected at least two triples in each of their last 24 games.

NDSU has a recent history of assembling lengthy three-point streaks. The Bison went 0-of-14 from three-point range against Valparaiso in 2019-20, ending a streak of 113 straight games with at least two 3-pointers.

THIS IS OUR HOUSE

NDSU is 462-141 all-time at home dating back to 1977-78. NDSU has won at least seven home games over the last two seasons, including a 9-3 mark in 2020-21. The Bison registered a 7-7 record at home last season.

PRESEASON ALL-SUMMIT LEAGUE FIRST TEAM

Heaven Hamling was selected to the Preseason All-Summit League First Team. She started all 29 games last season and logged a team-high 34.4 minutes per contest. Hamling ranked ninth in the Summit League with a team-best 14.3 points per game and reached double digits in scoring in 24 of 29 games. The Grand Rapids, Minn., native led the conference in three-point field goals per game with 2.31 and three-point field goal percentage shooting 39.0 percent.

BISON IN GREECE

Over the span of eight days, the Bison had the opportunity to practice, play two games and learn about the culture in Greece during a trip in August. NDSU spent the first four days in Athens before concluding the trip in Glyfada.

THE SERIES VS. THE WAR OF MINNESOTA

This will be the eighth all-time meeting between NDSU and Minnesota dating back to 1982. The Gophers have won each of the last four meetings and lead the all-time series, 6-1. In the most recent meeting in 2011, Minnesota topped NDSU in Minneapolis, 81-40.

LOOKING AHEAD

NDSU will continue its homestand hosting Northern Colorado on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Tip-off is set for 7:00 pm at Scheels Center.