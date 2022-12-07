NDSU Women’s Basketball Ranked No. 23 in the College Insider Mid-Major Top 25 Poll

FARGO, ND – For the second straight week, the North Dakota State Women’s basketball team appeared in the College Insider Mid-Major Top 25 Poll coming in at No. 23, the organization announced on Tuesday night.

The Bison are slotted at No. 23 with a 6-3 overall record. Gonzaga (7-2) remained in the top spot and garnered 29 first-place votes, while FGCU (8-1) moved up one spot to No. 2 and picked up two first-place votes. Princeton (4-2) rounded out the top three at No. 3.

NDSU was one of three Summit League schools listed in the poll. South Dakota State (5-4) was slotted No. 7 and South Dakota (4-4) was positioned at No. 22.

The Mid-Major Poll is made up of teams from the following conferences: America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Horizon, Independent, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt, West Coast, Western Athletic.

The full College Insider Mid-Major Top 25 Poll can be found here.

NDSU will be back in action at Green Bay on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 1:00 pm