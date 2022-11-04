NDSU Women’s Basketball Opens 2022-23 Season Against Montana and Mayville State

THIS WEEK

The North Dakota State Women’s basketball team is set to begin the 2022-23 season at Montana on Monday night at 7:00 pm CT. The Bison will then open the home schedule against Mayville State on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 5:00 pm at Scheels Center.

GAME COVERAGE

Radio: Andy Rieckhoff (play-by-play) will be on the call for both games on Bison 1660.

Watch: The contest at Montana will be available on ESPN+ for subscribers. The game against Mayville State will be available on WDAY Xtra with Dom Izzo (play-by-play), Amy Ruley (analyst) and Logan Campbell (sideline) on the call. The contest will also be available on ESPN+ for subscribers.

GoBison.com: Live statistics, audio and video links are available on GoBison.com.

BISON QUICK HITS

was selected to the Preseason All-Summit League First Team after earning Honorable Mention All-Summit League honors last season. The Bison were picked to finish fifth in the Summit League Preseason Poll after registering an 11-18 (7-11 Summit) record last season.

NDSU made its sixth straight appearance in the Summit League Tournament last season before coming up short against Kansas City, 81-74, in the quarterfinal round.

drained a career-high 67 three-pointers last season, which led the Summit League and ranked fifth on the NDSU single-season list. She enters this season slotted 10th on the NDSU all-time three-point field goals list with 124. The Bison return three starters from last season and welcome eight newcomers to the roster Entering 2022-23.

IN SEASON OPENERS

Under head Coach Jory Collins , the Bison are 2-1 in season openers dating back to the 2019-20 season. Last season, NDSU edged Milwaukee on the road, 69-58. Heaven Hamling netted 11 points and Abby Schulte added in 10 points with four assists.

IN HOME OPENERS

Under head Coach Jory Collins , NDSU is 1-2 in home openers dating back to the 2019-20 season. Last season, NDSU fell short against Northern Iowa, 76-63. Heaven Hamling paced the Bison with 10 points and a team-best four assists.

WHO’S BACK THIS YEAR?

The Bison return six letterwinners from last season, including three starters: Heaven Hamling , Abby Schulte and Katie Hildebrandt .

WELCOME TO THE SQUAD

The roster features eight newcomers this season: Taylor Brown , Kristina Ekofo Yomane , Abbie Draper , Elle Evans , Marwa Bedziri , Abby Graham , Leah Mackenzie and Georgia Baldwin .

NEW, BUT PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE

Three of the eight newcomers on the roster this season have played at least 10 NCAA games in their careers. Taylor Brown appeared in 95 games over four seasons at American and Abbie Draper played in 26 games with 15 starts during her freshman season at Bradley last year. Georgia Baldwin also appeared in 11 games at Eastern Kentucky over the last two seasons.

NEW LOOK COACHING STAFF

The NDSU coaching staff has a new look this season with the addition of assistant coaches Jaime Adams and Michaela Crall . Adams is back for her second stint with the program after spending four seasons from 2008-12 as an assistant coach. She also played at NDSU from 1997-01 and was inducted to the Bison Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.

Crall comes to NDSU after spending last season at Dubuque as an assistant coach. She also played for Wisconsin for three seasons from 2013-16 before starting her career in coaching as an undergraduate coach. Emily Dietz who played at NDSU from 2017-22 and is the all-time leader in games played, returns as a Graduate manager this season.

HAMLING CHASES HISTORY

Heaven Hamling enters the 2022-23 season with the opportunity to leave her name in NDSU history. She begins the season positioned inside the top 10 in Bison history in scoring average (7th, 13.7), three-point field goals made (10th, 124), three-point field goal percentage (3rd, .403) and free throw percentage ( 2nd, .881).

COMFORTABLE BEHIND THE ARC

The Bison netted 199 triples last season with nine different players connected on at least one. That total ranks as the fourth-most all-time in NDSU history in a single season and was the most since the 2017-18 season.

STARTING A NEW 3-POINT STREAK

NDSU shot 1-of-9 from three at Kansas State last season, which ended a streak of 56 straight games that the Bison have netted at least two triples. The Bison have bounced back and have connected at least two triples in each of their last 23 games.

NDSU has a recent history of assembling lengthy three-point streaks. The Bison went 0-of-14 from three-point range against Valparaiso in 2019-20, ending a streak of 113 straight games with at least two 3-pointers.

THIS IS OUR HOUSE

NDSU is 461-141 all-time at home dating back to 1977-78. NDSU has won at least seven home games over the last two seasons, including a 9-3 mark in 2020-21. The Bison registered a 7-7 record at home last season.

PRESEASON ALL-SUMMIT LEAGUE FIRST TEAM

Heaven Hamling was selected to the Preseason All-Summit League First Team. She started all 29 games last season and logged a team-high 34.4 minutes per contest. Hamling ranked ninth in the Summit League with a team-best 14.3 points per game and reached double digits in scoring in 24 of 29 games. The Grand Rapids, Minn., native led the conference in three-point field goals per game with 2.31 and three-point field goal percentage shooting 39.0 percent.

SUMMIT LEAGUE PRESEASON POLL

NDSU was picked to finish fifth in the Summit League Preseason Poll. South Dakota State garnered 36 first place votes to take the top spot, while South Dakota picked up four first place votes in second place. Oral Roberts closed out the top three in third place.

BISON IN GREECE

Over the span of eight days, the Bison had the opportunity to practice, play two games and learn about the culture in Greece during a trip in August. NDSU spent the first four days in Athens before concluding the trip in Glyfada.

THE SERIES VS. MONTANA

NDSU and Montana are set to meet for the second straight season and fourth time overall dating back to 1977. Last season, the Grizzlies drained a jumper in the final seconds to sneak past the Bison, 65-63, at Scheels Center. Abby Schulte netted 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field and Heaven Hamling added in seven points of her own. Montana holds the slight edge in the all-time series, 2-1.

THE SERIES VS. MAYVILLE STATE

NDSU and Mayville State are set to meet for the first time since 2019 and the 28th time overall. In their most recent Encounter in 2019, the Bison rolled past the Comets, 97-59, after outscoring Mayville State, 38-7, in the third quarter. NDSU leads the all-time series that dates back to 1967, 27-0.

LOOKING AHEAD

NDSU will continue its homestand hosting Valley City State on Monday, Nov. 14. Tip-off is set for 5:00 pm at Scheels Center.