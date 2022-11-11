NDSU Women’s Basketball Hosts Valley City State in Home Opener

THIS WEEK

The North Dakota State (1-0) Women’s basketball team is set to begin its home schedule hosting Valley City State (4-1) on Monday night. Tip-off is set for 7:00 pm at Scheels Center.

GAME COVERAGE

Radio: Andy Rieckhoff (play-by-play) will be on the call on Bison 1660.

Watch: The game will be available on WDAY Xtra with Dom Izzo (play-by-play), Amy Ruley (analyst) and Logan Campbell (sideline) on the call. The contest will also be available on ESPN+ for subscribers.

GoBison.com: Live statistics, audio and video links are available on GoBison.com.

THE LAST TIME OUT

Elle Evans knocked down a layup and two free throws with under a minute to play to help lift NDSU to a 65-63 win at Montana on Monday night. Heaven Hamling led the Bison with a team-high 19 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field.

HOW’S THAT FOR A DEBUT?

Abbie Draper and Elle Evans both reached double digits in scoring in their Bison debuts at Montana. Draper netted 12 points on 4-of-4 shooting from three. It marked her sixth career double-digit scoring performance after she notched five in her freshman season at Bradley last year. Evans also hit double figures in her first collegiate game with 10 points.

HAMLING FILLS UP THE STAT SHEET

Heaven Hamling netted a team-high 19 points, including 13 points in the third quarter at Montana. She shot 8-of-16 from the field and 3-of-8 from three in the contest. Hamling also handed out a game-high six assists and generated a game-best six steals.

IN HOME OPENERS

Under head Coach Jory Collins, NDSU is 1-2 in home openers dating back to the 2019-20 season. Last season, NDSU fell short against Northern Iowa, 76-63. Heaven Hamling paced the Bison with 10 points and a team-best four assists.

WHO’S BACK THIS YEAR?

The Bison return six letterwinners from last season, including three starters: Heaven Hamling , Abby Schulte and Katie Hildebrandt.

WELCOME TO THE SQUAD

The roster features eight newcomers this season: Taylor Brown, Kristina Ekofo Yomane, Abbie Draper , Elle Evans , Marwa Bedziri, Abby Graham, Leah Mackenzie and Georgia Baldwin.

NEW, BUT PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE

Three of the eight newcomers on the roster this season have played at least 10 NCAA games in their careers. Taylor Brown appeared in 95 games over four seasons at American and Abbie Draper played in 26 games with 15 starts during her freshman season at Bradley last year. Georgia Baldwin also appeared in 11 games at Eastern Kentucky over the last two seasons.

NEW LOOK COACHING STAFF

The NDSU coaching staff has a new look this season with the addition of assistant coaches Jaime Adams and Michaela Crall. Adams is back for her second stint with the program after spending four seasons from 2008-12 as an assistant coach. She also played at NDSU from 1997-01 and was inducted to the Bison Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.

Crall comes to NDSU after spending last season at Dubuque as an assistant coach. She also played for Wisconsin for three seasons from 2013-16 before starting her career in coaching as an undergraduate coach. Emily Dietzwho played at NDSU from 2017-22 and is the all-time leader in games played, returns as a Graduate manager this season.

HAMLING CHASES HISTORY

Heaven Hamling enters the 2022-23 season with the opportunity to leave her name in NDSU history. She begins the season positioned inside the top 10 in Bison history in scoring average (7th, 13.7), three-point field goals made (10th, 124), three-point field goal percentage (3rd, .403) and free throw percentage ( 2nd, .881).

COMFORTABLE BEHIND THE ARC

The Bison netted 199 triples last season with nine different players connected on at least one. That total ranks as the fourth-most all-time in NDSU history in a single season and was the most since the 2017-18 season.

STARTING A NEW 3-POINT STREAK

NDSU shot 1-of-9 from three at Kansas State last season, which ended a streak of 56 straight games that the Bison have netted at least two triples. The Bison have bounced back and have connected at least two triples in each of their last 24 games.

NDSU has a recent history of assembling lengthy three-point streaks. The Bison went 0-of-14 from three-point range against Valparaiso in 2019-20, ending a streak of 113 straight games with at least two 3-pointers.

THIS IS OUR HOUSE

NDSU is 461-141 all-time at home dating back to 1977-78. NDSU has won at least seven home games over the last two seasons, including a 9-3 mark in 2020-21. The Bison registered a 7-7 record at home last season.

PRESEASON ALL-SUMMIT LEAGUE FIRST TEAM

Heaven Hamling was selected to the Preseason All-Summit League First Team. She started all 29 games last season and logged a team-high 34.4 minutes per contest. Hamling ranked ninth in the Summit League with a team-best 14.3 points per game and reached double digits in scoring in 24 of 29 games. The Grand Rapids, Minn., native led the conference in three-point field goals per game with 2.31 and three-point field goal percentage shooting 39.0 percent.

SUMMIT LEAGUE PRESEASON POLL

NDSU was picked to finish fifth in the Summit League Preseason Poll. South Dakota State garnered 36 first place votes to take the top spot, while South Dakota picked up four first place votes in second place. Oral Roberts closed out the top three in third place.

BISON IN GREECE

Over the span of eight days, the Bison had the opportunity to practice, play two games and learn about the culture in Greece during a trip in August. NDSU spent the first four days in Athens before concluding the trip in Glyfada.

THE SERIES VS. VALLEY CITY STATE

This will be the 35th all-time meeting between NDSU and Valley City State dating back to 1968 with the Bison leading the series, 27-8. In their most recent Matchup in 2017, NDSU topped Valley City State, 67-58, at Scheels Center. Michelle Gaislerova led the way for the Bison with 12 points, while Rylee Nudell added in 11 points and nine rebounds.

LOOKING AHEAD

NDSU will continue its homestand hosting Minnesota on Thursday night. Tip-off is set for 7:00 pm at Scheels Center.