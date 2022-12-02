NDSU Women’s Basketball Drops 73-55 Decision at Eastern Michigan

Next Game: at Central Michigan 12/3/2022 | Noon CT ESPN3 The City 94.5 FM December 03 (Sat) / Noon CT at Central Michigan

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan outscored the North Dakota State Women’s basketball team 26-12 in the fourth quarter to Steal a 73-55 win on Thursday night at the George Gervin GameAbove Center.

Elle Evans paced NDSU (6-1) with a team-high 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting from three. She also hauled in a season-best seven rebounds with two blocks, one assist and one steal. Emily Behnke reached double digits in scoring for the third time this season with 10 points to go along with five rebounds. Taylor Brown also added in nine points with five rebounds.

As a team, NDSU shot 32.8 percent (22-67) from the field and 60.0 percent (6-10) from the free throw line. The Bison also netted 34 points in the paint and scored 11 points off of turnovers.

After NDSU notched a 30-29 lead at halftime, the Bison started the third quarter pushing their edge to three, 36-33, following a layup from Evans. Eastern Michigan (5-0) then battled back closing the frame with four straight points to Steal a 47-43 advantage.

The Eagles continued to surge into the fourth quarter expanding their lead up to 10, 53-43, with 8:36 to play. Eastern Michigan then opened up its largest lead of the night, 67-47, after Olivia Smith knocked down a free throw with 3:43 to play. The Eagles went on to close out the rest of the time to pick up the 73-55 win.

NDSU will be back in action at Central Michigan on Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is set for noon CT.