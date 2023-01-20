NDSU Women’s Basketball Comes Up Short at Oral Roberts, 75-53

Next Game: at Kansas City 1/21/2023 | 2 p.m Bison 1660 Jan. 21 (Sat) / 2 pm at Kansas City

TULSA, Okla. – Three Bison reached double figures in scoring as the North Dakota State Women’s basketball team dropped a 75-53 decision at Oral Roberts on Thursday night at the Mabee Center.

Elle Evans paced the Bison (12-6, 6-2 Summit) with a team-high 14 points to go along with two rebounds and two blocks. Taylor Brown notched double digits in scoring for the second straight game with 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field, while Abby Graham added in 11 points of her own.

As a team, the Bison hauled in 42 rebounds with Heaven Hamling and Emily Behnke each grabbing a team-high seven. NDSU shot 28.4 percent (19-67) from the field and 72.2 percent (13-18) from the free throw line.

Oral Roberts (7-12, 4-4 Summit) was able to slowly build up an eight-point edge, 30-22, after Tirzah Moore connected on a layup with 1:45 to play in the half. NDSU then found some momentum assembling a 6-0 run to cut the deficit down to two, 30-28, following a pair of free throws from Kristina Ekofo Yomane . Delaney Nix answered for Oral Roberts connecting a triple with five seconds on the clock to give the Golden Eagles a 33-28 advantage at the intermission.

Oral Roberts then started the third quarter with 11 straight points to stretch their lead to 44-28 by the 5:07 mark. Graham provided a boost off the bench delivering a jumper and a free throw to cut the deficit down to 11, 49-38, to end the third quarter. However, NDSU couldn’t trim the edge down any further in the fourth frame and went on to drop the contest, 75-53.

The Bison will be back in action at Kansas City on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 2:00 pm