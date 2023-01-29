NDSU Women’s Basketball Comeback Falls Short at North Dakota, 82-73

Next Game: South Dakota 2/2/2023 | 7 p.m WDAY Xtra Bison 1660 February 02 (Thu) / 7 pm South Dakota

GRAND FORKS, ND – The North Dakota State Women’s basketball team came up short at North Dakota, 82-73, on Saturday afternoon at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in front of 2,116 fans.

After trailing by as many as 19 points in the fourth quarter, NDSU (13-7, 7-3 Summit) fought its way back trimming the deficit down to single digits after Heaven Hamling knocked down a triple, 78-69, with 1:06 to play. Emily Behnke then continued the late surge cutting the edge to seven, 78-71, with 51 seconds remaining following a layup. However, the Bison couldn’t pull off the comeback and dropped the contest, 82-73.

Hamling paced NDSU with a game-high 28 points to go along with seven rebounds, two steals, two assists and a block. Abby Schulte added in 12 points with four rebounds, while Elle Evans contributed 10 points with a team-high eight rebounds. Behnke rounded out the top performers with 10 points and seven rebounds.

As a team, the Bison shot 40.3 percent (27-67) from the field and 70.0 percent (14-20) from the free throw line. NDSU also netted 40 points in the paint and 21 fast break points.

NDSU will be back in action hosting South Dakota on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 7:00 pm at Scheels Center.