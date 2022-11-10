NDSU Women’s Basketball Adds Four on Signing Day

FARGO, ND — North Dakota State Women’s basketball head Coach Jory Collins has announced the addition of four players on signing day.

Taryn Hamling, Miriley Simon, Avery Koenen and Abby Krzewinski are set to join the Bison in the fall of 2023.

“We couldn’t be happier with our 2023 signing class,” said Collins. “We have been working hard to continue to build our roster into the version we feel can help us win the Summit League. All four of these players will have the chance to make big impacts towards that goal. The size, skill, and athleticism are Highlights of this group, we are also excited to have four players that grouped up and played regionally.”

Hamling is a four-year letterwinner at Grand Rapids High School. The 5-9 guard averaged 21.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season. Hamling is a two-time Lake Superior All-Conference selection and two-time All-State Honorable mention. The Grand Rapids, Minn., native has helped her team to three state appearances and a 25-5 overall record last season. She is also the sister of current Bison guard, Heaven Hamling .

“Obviously, a familiar last name to our fanbase,” said Collins. “Taryn is a combo guard from Grand Rapids, Minn. We think she’s one of the best shooters in the Midwest and is open as soon as she walks in the gym. Her ability to stretch the floor will benefit her teammates and our offense in general . She played for her mom, Kris, at Grand Rapids High School, so basketball IQ and feel for the game is terrific. It will be fun having two Hamling’s on the team together and we’re excited they will get to play together.”

Simon is a four-year letterwinner at West Fargo High School. The 6-1 forward was the Class A North Dakota leader in points per game with 22.5 and rebounds with 12.5 in her junior season. She has also surpassed the 1,100 career points mark with 1,157. The Horace, ND, native was a First Team All-State selection in her junior season and earned Second Team All-State honors in her sophomore season.

“We were so excited to get a local Talent like Miriley,” said Collins. “She is a great athlete for her size, her soccer background has given her tremendous feet and ability to maneuver in small spaces. For a young post player, Miriley has great touch, plays physical, and will be a good three-point shooter as well. She has a very high ceiling and the work ethic to go with it.

Koenen is a four-year letterwinner at Montevideo Senior High School. The 6-2 forward averaged 19.0 points with 11 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in her junior season. The Montevideo, Minn., native has totaled over 1,700 career points and earned All-State honors in her junior season. She also was a three-time All-Conference selection in volleyball and track & field. Additionally, she was a top 200 prospect after being ranked No. 180 is Dan Olson’s Collegiate Girls Basketball report.

“For us, Avery is one of the best all-around athletes in the upper Midwest, and for sure in the state of Minnesota,” said Collins. “You could see early in high school that she was going to run and jump at a high level. These past two AAU seasons she’s made big strides in basketball skill and feel for better competition. She could play up to three positions for us at 6 -2. As a top 200 kid nationally, she will have a chance to leave a major impact on NDSU Women’s basketball.”

Krzewinski is a four-year letterwinner at Wayzata High School. The 5-11 guard averaged 14.0 points, 7.0 assists and 4.0 steals per game last season. She earned All-Conference and All-State Honorable Mention honors during her junior season.

“Abby is a strong, fast, versatile player,” said Collins. “What stands out about Abby is how hard she plays on both ends of the floor. She has really good length and plays with a toughness we like. As we continue to try and play faster she brings athleticism to our transition offense. She brings position versatility as well and will be able to fit into multiple spots for us.”

“As talented as these young ladies are, I’m most excited about who they are and who their families are,” said Collins. “They all will be terrific representatives of NDSU and our basketball program.”

NDSU is back in action hosting Mayville State on Thursday night. Tip-off is set for 5:00 pm at Scheels Center.