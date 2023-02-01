NDSU Volleyball Selected to NIVC Tournament

FARGO, ND – The North Dakota State volleyball team has been selected to the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC), the organization announced on Sunday night.

The Bison will face Davidson on Friday at 2:00 pm CT in the NIVC first round Hosted by Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, NC Coppin State and Wake Forest will also play on Friday at 5:00 pm CT with the winners of each match advancing to play on Saturday at 3 pm CT in the second round.

NDSU finished the regular season reaching the 20-win mark for only the fifth time in the Division I era with a 21-11 (13-5 Summit) overall record. After sweeping North Dakota in the Summit League quarterfinal round, NDSU advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2018 before falling short against Omaha, 3-1.

NDSU was one of three Summit League schools selected to the tournament joining Omaha and South Dakota State.

Postseason NIVC Tournament Overview

The National Invitational Volleyball Championship will be an annual tournament involving 32 to 40 of the nation’s top Women’s Division I Volleyball teams. All games, including the semifinals and championship, are hosted by participating schools. Every round is single elimination.

Format

Eight teams host Rounds 1 & 2 in 4 to 5 team pods; single matches in Rounds 3-5. The Championship game will be streamed by the host school. The event offers 32 automatic berths, one to each established conference. The NIVC field and bracket are announced late on the evening of the NCAA Tournament selections.

Key Dates

Selection – Nov. 27

Round 1 & 2 – Dec. 1-4

Round 3 – Dec. 6, 7, or 8

Semifinals – Dec. 8, 9, 10, or 11

Championship – Dec. 12 or 13