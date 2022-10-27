NDSU Soccer Has Three Named to All-Summit League Honors

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Three North Dakota State Women’s soccer players were named to the All-Summit League teams Thursday morning as part of the 2022 Summit League Women’s Soccer All-League Awards, announced league officials.

Paige Goaley headlined the honors for the Bison as the junior forward was named to the All-Summit League Second Team. Goaley, who missed the last two seasons due to injury, started all 19 games for the Bison and shared the team lead for the Bison with six goals, including four in league play. Goaley also has three assists on the season and is the team leader in points with 15.

Junior goalkeeper Abby Wilkinson All-Summit League Honorable Mention recognition. Wilkinson started 13 games this season, including all nine in league play. Wilkinson helped lead the Bison defensively in four of the team’s seven shutouts during the regular season and posted five wins and two ties with a 1.31 goals against average.

Junior transfer Elana Webber scooped up Summit League All-Newcomer Team honors after appearing in all 19 games as a defensive midfielder. Webber started all nine league games and had the fourth most minutes played, logging 1365 minutes on the field during the regular season. Webber helped lead the Bison defense to seven clean sheets, the most for NDSU since the 2016 season.

North Dakota State will begin the Summit League Championships on Friday with an opening round game against Oral Roberts in Denver, Colorado. Kickoff is slated for 5 pm CT/4 pm MT at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium.