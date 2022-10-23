NDSU Soccer Falls to SDSU to Close Regular Season

Next Game: vs. Oral Roberts 10/28/2022 | 5 p.m October 28 (Fri) / 5 pm vs. Oral Roberts History

FARGO, ND – The North Dakota State Women’s soccer team fell to South Dakota State 2-0 on Sunday to close out the regular season at Dacotah Field.

The Bison fell behind early as a defensive miscue led to an unassisted goal from Maya Hansen in the sixth minute. NDSU goalkeeper got a diving hand to Hansen’s shot, but was unable to push it wide of the goal.

In the 23rdrd minute, Hansen would double the lead for SDSU as she scored off a pass from Karlee Manding in what would turn out to be the final goal of the game.

Lavin Douglass had the closest chance of the game, forcing a diving save from Hailee Fischer to push the ball just wide in the 57th minute.

South Dakota State would hold the advantage in shots 19-8. However, the Bison finished with a 4-2 advantage in corner kicks.

With the loss, the Bison finished the regular season in a tie for fourth place with Oral Roberts. NDSU will open up the Summit League Championship in Denver on Friday, taking on Oral Roberts with a spot in the semifinal against host at No. 1 seed Denver is on the line. Kickoff is set for 5 pm