NDSU Soccer Falls In Summit League Opener at Denver

DENVER, Colo. – The North Dakota State Women’s soccer team opened up Summit League play with a 2-0 loss on the road at Denver on Friday night.

The Pioneers took the lead in the 31stSt minute as the hosts capitalized on the first corner kick of the game for either tea. Jordan Crockett sent the corner into Hannah Gallegos, who headed the ball to the back post, where it hit the post and went in off a Bison defender.

Two minutes later, Denver doubled its lead as Delaney McGowan’s cross was deflected on a failed clearance attempt by Abby Wilkinson and the ball went into the goal.

In the second half, the Bison had the best chances, as Olivia Watson forced a diving save out of Nerea Arrazola in the 52n.d minute.

A few minutes later, the Bison would have another scoring opportunity cleared off the line on a corner kick. Jess Hanley sent a ball into the 6-yard box that was headed down by Paige Goaley and appeared to bounce across the goal line before being cleared out by a Pioneer defender.

The Bison would have several other shots in the second half, including an effort from Payton Jo Armijo in the 87th minute that forced another save, but the Bison couldn’t find a breakthrough.

Denver led the game in official shots 10-5. Wilkinson finished with two saves in the game defensively for the Bison.

North Dakota State will now make the trip to Nebraska and return to action on Sunday against Omaha. Kickoff is slated for 1 pm in Omaha against the Mavericks.