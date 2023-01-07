NDSU president Picks up with Frisco football where Bresciani left off – InForum

FRISCO, Texas — The view out of his hotel window on Friday morning was memorable for David Cook. The North Dakota State president saw flags representing the United States, Texas and NDSU Flying in a light Frisco wind. The Marriott at Legacy Town Center knows its clientele.

It’s the first venture to the Division I FCS national championship for Cook, who succeeded Dean Bresciani over the summer. Bresciani was the president for NDSU’s first nine FCS titles at Toyota Stadium and was somebody who was not shy with his support of the Bison football program.

It appears Cook has stepped into those shoes. It was something they discussed during the transition.

“Obviously he passed on his passion, love and commitment to football,” Cook said. “It’s a big deal for NDSU and it’s a big deal for the institution.”

It’s a big deal for any football program that the president is on board. Bresciani made almost every Bison game home or away in his 12-year tenure and Cook is following that model. They missed just one game in NDSU’s 12-2 season heading into Sunday’s Championship game against South Dakota State.

Bison head Coach Matt Entz said in his Frisco press conference that he doesn’t see any difference in terms of support from the previous administration to Cook’s first year.

“I think it’s important for the student-athletes to know that you care,” Cook said. “It’s important for me to see all the hard work that they’re doing. The people who aren’t traveling with our athletes, what they don’t realize is the hard work, the commitment and all the work they’re doing behind the scenes. It’s a huge commitment and a huge sacrifice and I think it’s important to let those people know that the president appreciates what they’re doing.”

Cook is no stranger to teams competing for a title. As the vice chancellor for public affairs and economic development at the University of Kansas, he saw the Jayhawks win an NCAA men’s basketball title last year.

This year, he’s one of four college presidents who will be part of a national championship football game. Georgia and TCU will play for the FBS title on Monday. Asked if that thought has sunk in yet, his response was one of awe.

“You just gave me goosebumps with that question,” Cook said. “Yeah, I gotta pinch myself a little bit, so it’s a big deal.”

Football, certainly, has been a big deal at NDSU since the mid-1960s. The program has won 17 national championships including an NCAA unprecedented five in a row and nine of the last 11.

No pressure.

“Right, no pressure,” he said with a grin. “I rely on the leaders in athletics that continue to tow it and I listen to them a lot.”

Cook takes over the leadership of a school that Someday historians will probably look back at the football program as one of the all-time NCAA Dynasties in any sport. Being in Frisco this weekend is more about being in the moment — and looking forward to the SDSU title game — but the big picture is there.

Perhaps that realization hit Cook when he walked to midfield at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome in the season opener against Drake University (Iowa) and did the pregame coin flip. He had the opportunity to speak to the team in the locker room on another occasion.

“You have these little moments where you get the goosebumps, you start to realize a little bit what this is about,” he said. “Walking around here (in Frisco and Plano) you know you’re part of something special that’s history, that’s a dynasty. It hits you a little bit but there’s no doubt I’ll reflect on this years from now and probably have a Deeper appreciation of what it’s all about.”