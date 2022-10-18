NDSU Men’s Golf Sits Mid Pack After Day One at TPC Colorado

BERTHOUD, Colo. – The North Dakota State men’s golf team opened up the TPC Colorado at Heron Lakes Collegiate Invitational on Monday, sitting in a tie for fifth in a tightly contested 10-team field.

On a tough course that saw just the top four under par through round one and 18 holes, Gavin Cronkhite and Brock Winter led the way for the Bison with +1 rounds of 73 to sit in a tie for 12th in a 74-golfer field. Cronkhite started with 11-straight pars and finished with 13 overall, along with two birdies in his round.

Winter shot par through the first eight holes before jumping towards the top of the Leaderboard with back-to-back pars on holes nine and 10. However, Winter had just one birdie and four bogeys on the back nine on the par 72 course.

Ian Simonich and Nate Adams rounded out the scoring on the day for the Bison as the duo sat in a tie for 31St after +3 rounds of 75. Adams had three birdies in his round, while Simonich finished with just one, but also had 14 pars. Adams had 10 pars in his round.

Nate Deziel carded a 79 in the opening round. Deziel was the only Bison to record an eagle, doing so on the par-5 fifth hole. Deziel had one birdie and nine pars as well.

The Bison sit in a tie for fifth with host Denver at +8 after both teams carded team scores of 296, five shots out of second place held by No. 39 Brigham Young and Boise State. Well. 16 Colorado State leads at -1.

Tuesday’s second round is set to begin with tee times at 9:30 am at the TPC Colorado.