NDSU Men’s Golf Sits Fifth After Opening Season at Island Resort Intercollegiate

BARK RIVER, Mich. – The North Dakota State men’s golf team opened up the 2022-23 season on Sunday with the first two rounds of the Island Resort Intercollegiate at the Sage Run Golf Club. The Bison closed the day in fifth in the 13-team field.

The Bison opened up the day with a +5 round as a team over the opening 18 holes. Ian Simonich led the way for NDSU in the morning round, shooting a -2 round of 70. Simonich had five birdies in the round, including back-to-back birdies to close out the opening 18 and sit in a tie for second overall.

Josh Galvin was second for the Bison after round one after an even par 72. Nate Adams (74) and Gavin Cronkhite (77) closed out the scoring for the Bison in the first round as the team shot a 293. NDSU was fourth overall, two shots behind Michigan in third.

In round two, the Bison were led by the reigning Summit League Champion Nate Deziel who overcame an opening round 79 to fire a -3 score of 69. Deziel had three birdies and an eagle.

Adams also fired under par in the second round, shooting a -2 round of 70 with four birdies. Adams moved to even par and sits in 15th with 18 holes to play.

Simonich carded an even par round of 72 in the second round and leads the Bison. Simonich is tied for ninth overall at -2 heading into the final round. Cronkhite closed out the scoring for the Bison in the second round with a round of 74.

The Bison carded a -3 score of 285 overall for the second round, and sat in a tie for fifth overall at +2. The Bison sit five shots behind Michigan for second and one shot behind Kentucky in fourth. Toledo leads at -9.