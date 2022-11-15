NDSU Men’s Basketball Plays at Indiana State Thursday

The Game: The North Dakota State men’s basketball team (0-3) will travel to Terre Haute, Ind., to play the Indiana State Sycamores (2-0) on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 pm ET / 6 pm CT inside the Hulman Center.

Radio: Rob Hipp will call the game on 107.9 The Fox and the 107.9 The Fox app. Audio of all NDSU basketball games is always streamed free at GoBison.com/AllAccess.

Where to Watch: Thursday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Against Indiana State: Thursday will wrap up a three-game series agreement between NDSU and Indiana State. The all-time series is tied at 1-1 after the Sycamores won 71-60 in Terre Haute on Dec. 3, 2019, and the Bison won 77-70 in Fargo on Dec. 13 last season.

Hastreiter Gets Hot: NDSU freshman Sam Hastreiter set an NDSU single-game record for three-pointers made without a miss, going a perfect 7-for-7 from beyond the arc vs. Pacific on Nov. 13. Hastreiter finished with 24 points and six rebounds.

The Lincoln, Neb., native has made 9-of-11 (82 percent) from three-point range this season.

First Double-Double: Bison junior Grant Nelson registered his first career double-double vs. Pacific on Nov. 13, finishing with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Tajavis Assists: NDSU freshman Tajavis Miller posted 14 points, nine assists, and five rebounds against Pacific on Nov. 13. His nine assists were the most by a Bison since Sam Griesel tallied 12 at TCU on Dec. 22, 2020.

Skunberg Scores: Junior Boden Skunberg scored a career-high 17 points in the season opener at No. 10 Arkansas.

Tale of Two Halves: Despite being 0-3, NDSU is outscoring its opposition 129-122 in the second half this season. The Bison outscored No. 5 Kansas 40-34 after halftime, and NDSU put up 57 points in the final 20 minutes against Pacific.

Top Tier: Over the previous three seasons, NDSU ranks 50th out of 358 Division I schools in winning percentage.

Four Straight Title Games: The Bison have played in four consecutive Summit League Tournament Championship games from 2019-22, winning the title in 2019 and 2020. NDSU has played in eight of the past ten Summit League Championship games, dating back to March 2013.

Averaging 20+ Wins: NDSU has 82 wins over the last four seasons, tied for the 59th-most in all of Division I.

Consistently Good: NDSU has won at least 19 games in eight of the past ten seasons.