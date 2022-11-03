Ndejje University register first win in seven-goal thriller at Kataka

Ndejje University FC picked their first win of the 2022/23 FUFA Big League campaign after edging past Kataka FC in a thrilling Encounter player on Thursday at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The game witnessed seven goals and either side had a player sent off but Ndejje University showed more determination to eventually win 4-3.

Brian James Obedi, Derrick Otim, Elia Asiimwe and Samuel Nsubuga scored the goals for the University side.

On the other hand, Kataka’s goals came from Francis Odongo, David Zaake and Latif Ssenkubuge in a losing effort.

The hosts took the lead five minutes after kickoff when Skipper Odongo chested down a well delivered cross from Ssenkube before firing home.

The lead was however short lived with Ndejje University leveling matters through Obedi who struck home from a free kick.

The lanky midfielder won the free kick about 35 yards from goal and his ferocious Strike went beyond James Kasibante in goal for Kataka.

The hosts restored parity at the 17th minute mark through Zaake who headed from close range from a corner kick.

Ndejje University did not relent and kept surging forward. Indeed they drew the game level again, this time round through Otim a minute after the half hour mark.

Obedi turned provider from a free kick, finding Otim unmarked inside the area and the latter made no mistake to head home.

Ndejje University were reduced to ten men in the 35th minute with Norman Ndyamuhaki sent off for a dangerous challenge on Odongo in his face.

Six minutes later, the hosts were also reduced to ten players with Lazarus Ocire shown marching orders.

He also fouled in the same way as Ndyamuhaki, stamping his foot on the head of Ndejje’s Otim.

Even after recess, the game continued to offer thrilling action and it was Ndejje who took the lead in the 67th through Asiimwe.

Kataka were able to find the equalizer ten minutes later from Ssenkubuge before Nsubuga eventually got the winning goal a minute later.

The result leaves Kataka FC in 7th place on 4 points while Ndejje University who have the same points are two places below.