Ndejje University register first win in seven-goal thriller at Kataka

Ndejje University FC picked their first win of the 2022/23 FUFA Big League campaign after edging past Kataka FC in a thrilling Encounter player on Thursday at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The game witnessed seven goals and either side had a player sent off but Ndejje University showed more determination to eventually win 4-3.

