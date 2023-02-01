NDCL Names Rick Sirl Girls Soccer Coach – News-Herald

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin announced the hiring Jan. 31 of Rick Sirl as its girls soccer coach.

Sirl comes to Munson Township from North, where he guided the Rangers’ girls side the last three seasons.

“I am very excited about the opportunity being entrusted to me to continue and further my coaching career at NDCL,” Sirl said in a prepared statement. “It is an Honor I do not take lightly to further the Legacy of this team and academic institution. I cannot wait to hit the ground running and build the strongest program possible.”

Sirl, who has also coached at the club level with Mentor Wave and Ranger Soccer Club, led North to an 8-8-3 record this past fall.

He was a 2017 recipient of the Positive Coaching Alliance’s Double-Goal Coach award and earned his USA Soccer National E coaching license the same year.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rick Sirl to the Lion family,” Lions Athletic Director Nick Carillon said. “Rick is a program builder, and his expertise and love for the game of soccer shone through in our interview process. We are fortunate to have him leading our program, and look forward to this next chapter in NDCL girls soccer.”

The Lions went 9-7-1 in 2022 and made a regional appearance as recently as 2019.