NCWV Soccer sectionals begin

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WDTV) – Soccer Sectionals have begun in West Virginia. Below are the brackets for each of our area sections*

*AA/A Section 1 Region 1 (Trinity, Tyler Consolidated) is not available due to missing schedules, uncertain matchups. Tyler Consolidated takes on Magnolia on Oct. 18th, Trinity’s next game is listed for Oct. 20th, meaning a likely bye. Other teams in the region include Madonna, Oak Glen, Weir and Wheeling Central.

For most brackets, in the event that a school would be scheduled to host both Championship matches, the girl’s game will begin 30 minutes after the completion of the boy’s game.

Boy’s Soccer – AAA Region I Section 1 – Brooke, John Marshall, Morgantownand Wheeling Park

NCWV Sectional Bracket (WDTV)

Morgantown’s first Matchup will be against Brooke on Oct. 18th The team is 8-6-5 this season.

Girl’s Soccer – AAA Region I Section 1 – Brooke, John Marshall, Morgantownand Wheeling Park

NCWV Sectional Bracket (WDTV)

Morgantown’s first Matchup will be against John Marshall on Oct. 18th The team is 15-1-1 this season.

Boy’s Soccer – AAA Region I Section 2 – Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Preston, University

NCWV Sectional Bracket (WDTV)

University holds the top seed with a record of 6-10-4

Girl’s Soccer – AAA Region I Section 2 – Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Preston, University

NCWV Sectional Bracket (WDTV)

Bridgeport holds the top seed with a 12-4-3 record.

Boy’s Soccer – AA/A Region I Section 2 – Berkeley Springs, East Fairmont, Fairmont SeniorFrankfort, Keyser, Petersburg

NCWV Sectional Bracket (WDTV)

Keyser fell to Berkeley Springs 6-1 on Monday. Berkeley Springs will advance to play Fairmont Senior on Thursday. East Fairmont defeated Petersburg via forfeit, advancing to face Frankfort on Thursday. The winners will play later this week for the Sectional championship, with the high seed hosting the match.

Girl’s Soccer – AA/A Region I Section 2 – Berkeley Springs, East Fairmont, Fairmont SeniorFrankfort, Keyser, Petersburg, North Marion

NCWV Sectional Bracket (WDTV)

East Fairmont is the Lone team with a bye in the section. They lead the section with a record of 12-3-5.

Boy’s Soccer – AA/A Region 2 Section 1 – Grafton, Liberty, Lincoln, Notre Dame, Philip Barbour, Robert C Byrd

NCWV Sectional Brackets (WDTV)

Girl’s Soccer – AA/A Region 2 Section 1 – Grafton, Liberty, Lincoln, Notre Dame, Philip Barbour, Robert C Byrd

NCWV Sectional Brackets (WDTV)

Boy’s Soccer – AA/A Region 2 Section 2 – Braxton County, ElkinsHerbert Hoover, Lewis CountyPendleton County, South Harrison

NCWV Sectional Brackets (WDTV)

Girl’s Soccer – AA/A Region 2 Section 2 – Braxton County, ElkinsHerbert Hoover, Lewis CountyPendleton County, South Harrison

NCWV Sectional Brackets (WDTV)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.