NCTA reaches TAIAO volleyball state Championship game | Community

NCTA reaches TAIAO volleyball state Championship game
The North Central Texas Academy Lady Pioneer volleyball Squad reached the Championship match of the Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations state tournament recently, losing only to the San Antonio Saints in the Division 3 final on Oct. 15 in San Antonio.
The Somervell County-based Lady Pioneers lost to the Saints, 25-19, 18-25, 25-21, 25-18. The tournament, which began on Oct. 14 and was played at Force Sports Center, featured five victories by the NCTA girls on the way to the title game.
