NCPMA raises $10,000 at Charity golf tournament

More than 100 golfers, volunteers and supporters with the North Carolina Pest Management Association (NCPMA) gathered on Oct. 5 at the Crooked Tree Golf Course in Brown Summit, NC, for a Charity golf tournament.

The tournament, dubbed “The 2022 Big Cup,” raised more than $10,000 to benefit NCPMA Charities and the NCPMA Extension Program Endowment in Honor of Mike Waldvogel.

This was the Inaugural year for the Charity golf event designed to raise funds for various charities, including the NCPMA Extension Program Endowment in Honor of Dr. Mike Waldvogel at North Carolina State University (NCSU).

The Endowment supports the ongoing work of NCSU, focusing on supporting positions that directly contribute to the education of the Pest management industry. Waldvogel is a retired Extension Associate Professor and Extension Specialist at NCSU’s Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology.

There were 27 golf teams and 19 sponsors, led by title sponsor Syngenta, raised more than $10,000.

“We are thrilled with the results of our first ever Charity golf tournament,” said tournament director Kyle Franklin, who is a manufacturer representative for BASF Professional & Specialty Solutions, based out of Research Triangle Park. “The Crooked Tree Golf Course was a Fantastic partner for this event, and we thank them for their Hospitality and phenomenal course.”

NCPMA president Marie Horner, vice president of government affairs for Arrow Exterminators, added, “The Bug Cup allowed Pest control professionals from across the state to come together to network and have fun while also contributing to a great cause.”

About the NCPMA

Founded in 1952, the North Carolina Pest Management Association (NCPMA) is the trade association representing the professional Pest management industry in North Carolina. NCPMA promotes the continued cooperation and success of all Pest management businesses in North Carolina. NCPMA is the only statewide association dedicated to representing and educating North Carolina’s Pest management professionals.