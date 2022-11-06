NCPB silence UOE Pipers, stay top of the Handball League

Nairobi based National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) men’s Handball team welcomed Eldoret Based University of Eldoret (UOE Pipers) to the City and decided to teach them a good handball lesson in an entertaining Kenya Handball League match on Sunday afternoon.

Cyrus Muhanji and Nicholas Okore scored 6 goals each to give NCPB a 40-21 win in the match played at the Nyayo National Stadium Handball Court.

Daniel Ombasa of UOE was a thorn in the flesh to the NCPB defense scoring 8 goals to emerge the overall top scorer of the match while teammate Nehemiah Kosgei added 6 more goals to the Piper’s tally of 21.

Despite NCPB receiving three two minute fouls, UOE Pipers were not able to capitalize on their numerical advantage to bridge the gap as NCPB LED 22-09 at half time before adding 18 more to Pipers 11 in the second half.

The win Cemented the Cereals men’s grip at the top of the Kenyan Handball Federation men’s league table to 28 points. Ulinzi who did not have a fixture this weekend are placed second with 26 points with a match in hand.

In an another weekend fixture, UOE Pipers had put up a spirited fight to hold off Nairobi City County 28-25 on Saturday courtesy of good show by Daniel Ombatsa and Nehemia Kosgei, a win that moved them to 8 points similar to their day’s opponents NCC before falling to Buccaneers 28-45 in their third fixture of the busy weekend.

Meanwhile, Strathmore University blew away their opponents Boomerang in the second half to win their match 37-22 after a very closely contested first half that ended 14-13. The win moves Strathmore to 20 points, 8 adrift of table leaders and Defending Champions NCBP with two games in hand.

VIEW: Kenya Handball League Men’s Table Standings

Technical University of Kenya (TUK) picked up their second win of the season defeating Boomerang 27-17 having led at half time 11-06.

In the last match of the weekend, Black Mamba were too strong for University of Eldoret Pipers whom they beat 38-25. Victor Luvale was on the score sheet 11 times for Black Mamba while Jonathan Wambua and Nehemia Kosgei netted 6 times each.

Black Mamba lie third on the log with 22 points from 13 matches 4 adrift of 2nd placed Ulinzi who have a game in hand over the Black Mamba.