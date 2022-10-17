NCMS Volleyball team season ends Saturday – Nebraska City News Press

The Nebraska City Middle School volleyball season will conclude tomorrow (Oct. 22). Team members are, Back Row (Left to Right): Caylee Gammel, London Ebeler, Chloe Barrett, Kassandra Howell, Tyelear Walker, Brooke Barton, Journey Cook, Lexi Brown, Payton Harrah, Hailey Balquier, Taelynn Sammons, Nova Wulf, Kiley Vodicka , Andrea Rojas, Makensie Briley, Amiya Ellis. Middle Row (Left to Right): Aeliayah Witter, Gracymae Glebavisius, Kendall Peter, Avari Thornton, Emma Santana, Jemma Gillespie, Maddie Wright, Makenzie Johnsen, Neveah Pursey, Marlena Chesterman, Addisyn Walters, Brooke Burns, Leah Clark. Bottom Row (Left to Right): Gabby Escobedo, Ali Bohl, Ashlee Ervin, Avery Hoyle, Arely Gonzalez, Addison Ferguson, Sophia Baroni, Ella Clowers, Claire Kreifels, Leann Hershey, Yahaira Velasquez. Not pictured: Rebecca Bogle (Student Manager), Layla Dovel, Kianna Vodicka, Emma Chadwick, Yvonne Balderas. Coaches: Elizabeth Purdham, Emily Roth, Mickala Sjulin. Season Highlights from Coach Sjulin: “The Pioneers took second place at the Falls City tournament last week. We also beat two teams we’ve lost to for the past two seasons: Ralston and Wahoo. We have our final tournament this Saturday in Malcolm.”