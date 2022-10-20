NCHSAA volleyball playoff brackets set, first round scheduled for Saturday
NickStevensHSOT: RT @HighSchoolOT: Athletic directors & volleyball coaches: Please respond to this tweet with game times for Saturday’s first round as you g…
JMBpreps: RT @JBHS_Volleyball: Such a heartbreaking end to our season. Because South had to forfeit the first half of their season due to an ineligible…
NickStevensHSOT: RT @HighSchoolOT: Just In: NCHSAA Releases preliminary volleyball playoff brackets; Schools have until 2 pm to report errors
NickStevensHSOT: Looks like another update to the volleyball RPI rankings was posted at 11:15 AM today. Still Awaiting preliminary brackets.
HighSchoolOT: RT @NickStevensHSOT: According to the NCHSAA website, new RPI rankings will need to be calculated before Prelim brackets are released. The…
JMBpreps: Last one.. 4A East projections are done for the night Cardinal Gibbons drops to the 8th seed as Ashley leapfrogs… https://t.co/InWEGc04jO
JMBpreps: 1A East projections are done for the night Big flips in 1-seeds as Cape Hatteras and Pamlico County snag tiebreake… https://t.co/QPEpn1Mz37
JMBpreps: I’ll update 4A East at 10:15 pm — that’s when Maxpreps should have the Green Hope/Middle Creek score updated
JMBpreps: 2A West projections are done for the night Brevard & Polk County flip, some 1-seeds move around a lot https://t.co/tCjK97Xkfs 🧮🏐
JMBpreps: 3A West projections are done for the night North Henderson defeats West Henderson. It’s not in MP yet. Once it is,… https://t.co/8dvLTGHJR6
JMBpreps: Didn’t see that Camden County also lost tonight. Yeah, that probably was a bigger deal.
JMBpreps: 3A East projections are done for the night Biggest thing here is how Richlands “boxes out” Dixon & Swansboro cc… https://t.co/hYcWARdygb
HighSchoolOT: RT @JMBpreps: I’ll update volleyball projections Tomorrow morning is @HighSchoolOT. Tonight, please tell me if your conference will play…
