NCHSAA boys soccer state championships moved from Triangle to Triad

— For the first time since the 1980s, the NC High School Athletic Association boys soccer state championships will be held in the Triad.

On Wednesday, the NCHSAA announced that the 2022 boys soccer state championship games will be held at MacPherson Stadium in Browns Summit, just outside of Greensboro.

“Greensboro has a rich history of soccer, and the city is fortunate to have great facilities to host championships. We also have a rich history with hosting all types of NCHSAA Championships. Tournament Town welcomes the NCHSAA Men’s Soccer Championships to our city and MacPherson Stadium at Bryan Park,” said Richard Bears, President of the Greensboro Sports Foundation.

MacPherson Stadium is home to the NC Fusion and the NC Coaches Association East-West All-Star Soccer Games. The facility is part of the Truist Soccer Complex at Bryant Park and seats 3,000 people. It features a press box, scoreboard, locker rooms for teams, spectator restrooms, and concessions.

“We are excited to host this great event in MacPherson Stadium at Bryan Park. This facility will provide a top-notch experience and a Championship atmosphere that teams will remember forever,” said Gary Gartner, the Tournament Director for NC Fusion.

Most recently, the boys soccer state championships have been held at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. The event has also been played at NC State University in the past.

“We are happy to be able to showcase our student-athletes in such an outstanding facility,” NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said. “We are thrilled to bring the Championship excitement and passion of high school soccer in our state to the Triad and MacPherson Stadium .”

The boys soccer state championships will be held on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19. The NCHSAA will announce the schedule after the regional championships next week.