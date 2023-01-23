NCHSAA 4A East Girls Basketball Projection

These are the projections for the 4A East bracket for the 2023 NCHSAA girls basketball playoffs.

These projections are accurate as of the time stamp below in an “if the Playoffs started today” scenario except that we are using RPI to project conference winners until later in the year.

RPI changes as new data is entered into MaxPreps, meaning teams could fall in and out of the projections based on who has entered what games. RPI is updated nightly.

For more on the NCHSAA’s playoff process, read Nick Stevens’ column here.

4A East Girls Basketball Projection

Time of last update — Jan. 23, 12:30 am

Automatic bids

Note: We are using RPI to project conference winners until later in the year.

Conference Champs are in bold. Conference Champs who would not be seeded as conference Champs if the Playoffs began today are in bold italics.

*All American 1-seed: Overhills

*Big Carolina 1-seed: DH Conley

Cap-6 champ: Cardinal Gibbons

Cap-6 2nd place: Athens Drive

DAC-VII champ: Hillside

DAC-VII 2nd place: Southern Alamance

Greater Neuse River champ: Willow Spring

Greater Neuse River 2nd place: Clayton

*Mideastern champ: Hoggard

Northern Athletic champ: Millbrook

Northern Athletic 2nd place: Rolesville

*Sandhills champ: Pinecrest

Southwest Wake 1-seed: Apex Friendship

Southwest Wake 2-seed: Panther Creek

*United 8 1-seed: Purnell Swett

*-Split conference with 3A schools — 1-seeds must have an overall win percentage of .500 or better to be seeded with the 1-seeds, or else be seeded with the 2s and wild-cards.

Last five in, first five out

In:

28. Southeast Raleigh

29. Broughton

30. Green Hope

31. Green Level

32. Knightdale

Out:

1. New Hanover

2. Laney

3. Lumberton

4. Richmond

5. Cleveland

Projected seeds, matchups

1-Apex Friendship vs 32-Knightdale / 16-Clayton vs 17-Topsail

8-Willow Spring vs 25-Heritage / 9-Overhills vs. 24-New Bern

/

4-Millbrook vs 29-Broughton / 13-Southern Alamance vs 20-Holly Springs

5-DH Conley vs 28-Southeast Raleigh / 12-Rolesville vs 21-Jack Britt

/

3-Hillside vs 30-Green Hope / 14-Chapel Hill vs 19-Ashley

6-Cardinal Gibbons vs 27-Pine Forest / 11-Panther Creek vs 22-Athens Drive

/

2-Hoggard vs 31-Green Level / 15-Wakefield vs 18-Corinth Holders

7-Purnell Swett vs 26-South View / 10-Pinecrest vs 23-Jordan