NCHSAA 2A East Football Projection

These are the projections for the 2A East bracket for the 2022 NCHSAA football playoffs.

These projections are not official and can change when the official brackets are released by the NC High School Athletic Association. However, these projections are accurate as of the time stamp below.

RPI changes as new data is entered into MaxPreps, meaning teams could fall in and out of the projections based on who has entered what games.

For more on the NCHSAA’s playoff process, read Nick Stevens’ column here.

2A East Football Projection

Time of last update — Monday, Oct. 10, 9:30 p.m

Automatic bids

Note: Where there is a currently-unbreakable tie for an automatic bid, we are using RPI (which is how the NCHSAA breaks ties that cannot be done by head-to-head or “best win”).

Conference Champs are in bold. Conference Champs who would not be Seeded as conference Champs if the Playoffs began today are in bold italics.

**Big East champ: Nash Central

#Coastal Plains champ: East Carteret

East Central champ: East Duplin

East Central 2nd place: Wallace-Rose Hill

Eastern Plains champ: Greene Central

Eastern Plains 2nd place: West Craven

*Mid-Carolina champ: Cummings

Neuse 6 champ: Princeton

Neuse 6 2nd place: Beddingfield

**Northeastern Coastal champ: Northeastern

**Northeastern Coastal 2nd place: Hertford County

**Northern Lakes champ: South Granville

Southeastern Athletic champ: St. Pauls

Southeastern Athletic 2nd place: Clinton

*Waccamaw champ: Whiteville

*-Split conference with 1A schools — 1-seeds must have an overall win percentage of .500 or better to be seeded with the 1-seeds, or else be seeded with the 2s and wild-cards.

**-Split conference with 3A schools — 1-seeds must have an overall win percentage of .500 or better to be seeded with the 1-seeds, or else be seeded with the 2s and wild-cards.

#-East Carteret is the only 2A in a split conference with 1A schools and therefore must finish in the top two to

Last five in, first five out

In:

28. North Pitt

29. Southwest Onslow

30. North Johnston

31. East Bladen

32. North Lenoir

Out:

1. Farmville Central

2. Washington

3. Pasquotank County

4. South Columbus

5. Goldsboro

Projected seeds, matchups

1-Princeton vs 32-North Lenoir / 16-Trask vs 17-Clinton

vs 32-North Lenoir / 16-Trask vs 17-Clinton 8- Cummings vs 25-Louisburg / 9-South Granville vs. 24-Midway

vs 25-Louisburg / vs. 24-Midway /

4-Nash Central vs 29-Southwest Onslow / 13-Holmes vs 20-West Craven

vs 29-Southwest Onslow / 13-Holmes vs 20-West Craven 5-Northeastern vs 28-North Pitt / 12-Wallace-Rose Hill vs 21-Kinston

vs 28-North Pitt / 12-Wallace-Rose Hill vs 21-Kinston /

3-Greene Central v 30-North Johnston / 14-James Kenan vs 19-Roanoke Rapids

v 30-North Johnston / 14-James Kenan vs 19-Roanoke Rapids 6-Whiteville vs 27-Beddingfield / 11-Hertford County vs 22-SouthWest Edgecombe

vs 27-Beddingfield / 11-Hertford County vs 22-SouthWest Edgecombe /

2-East Duplin vs 31-East Bladen / 15-Camden County vs 18-Eastern Wayne

vs 31-East Bladen / 15-Camden County vs 18-Eastern Wayne 7-St. Pauls vs 26-Bunn / 10-East Carteret vs. 23-Bartlett Yancey