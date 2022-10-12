NCHSAA 1A East Volleyball Projection

These are the projections for the 1A East bracket for the 2022 NCHSAA volleyball playoffs.

These projections are not official and can change when the official brackets are released by the NC High School Athletic Association. However, these projections are accurate as of the time stamp below.

RPI changes as new data is entered into MaxPreps, meaning teams could fall in and out of the projections based on who has entered what games.

For more on the NCHSAA’s playoff process, read Nick Stevens’ column here.

1A East Volleyball Projection

Time of last update — Wednesday, Oct. 13, 9:15 a.m

Automatic bids

Note: Where there is a currently-unbreakable tie for an automatic bid, we are using RPI (which is how the NCHSAA breaks ties that cannot be done by head-to-head or “best win”).

Conference Champs are in bold. Conference Champs who would not be seeded as conference Champs if the Playoffs began today are in bold italics.

Atlantic 5 champ: Bear Grass Charter

Carolina champ: Neuse Charter

Carolina 2nd place: Union

Central Tar Heel champ: Woods Charter

Central Tar Heel 2nd place: Chatham Charter

*Coastal Plains champ: Northside of Beaufort County

Four Rivers champ: Perquimans

Four Rivers 2nd place: Riverside of Williamston

*Mid-Carolina champ: North Moore

*Super Six champ: Falls Lake Academy

Tar- Roanoke champ: Warren County

Tar-Roanoke 2nd place: Weldon

Triangle North champ: Eno River Academy

Triangle North 2nd place: Roxboro Community

*Waccamaw champ: East Columbus

*-Split conference with 2A schools — 1-seeds must have an overall win percentage of .500 or better to be seeded with the 1-seeds, or else be seeded with the 2s and wild-cards.

Last five in, first five out

In:

27. KIPP Pride (GCP)

28. (East Columbus autobid)

29. Pender

30. Chatham Central

31. Tarboro

32. River Mill Academy

Out:

1. North East Carolina Prep

2. Northampton County

3. Ocracoke

4. Henderson Collegiate

5. Lejeune

Projected seeds, matchups

1-Neuse Charter vs 32-River Mill Academy / 16-Oxford Prep vs 17-Riverside of Williamston

vs 32-River Mill Academy / 16-Oxford Prep vs 17-Riverside of Williamston 8-Bear Grass Charter vs 25-North Duplin / 9-North Moore vs. 24-Gates County

vs 25-North Duplin / vs. 24-Gates County /

4-Perquimans vs 29-Pender / 13-Roxboro Community vs 20-Union

vs 29-Pender / 13-Roxboro Community vs 20-Union 5-Warren County vs 28-KIPP Pride (GCP) / 12-Weldon vs 21-Vance Charter

vs 28-KIPP Pride (GCP) / 12-Weldon vs 21-Vance Charter /

3-Eno River Academy v 30-Chatham Central / 14-Southeast Halifax vs 19-Pamlico County

v 30-Chatham Central / 14-Southeast Halifax vs 19-Pamlico County 6-Northside of Beaufort County vs 27-Voyager Academy / 11-East Wake Academy vs 22-North Edgecombe

vs 27-Voyager Academy / 11-East Wake Academy vs 22-North Edgecombe /

2-Falls Lake Academy vs 31-Tarboro / 15-Rosewood vs 18-Cape Hatteras

vs 31-Tarboro / 15-Rosewood vs 18-Cape Hatteras 7-Woods Charter vs 26-Clover Garden / 10-East Columbuss vs 23-Chatham Charter