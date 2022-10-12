NCHSAA 1A East Volleyball Projection
These are the projections for the 1A East bracket for the 2022 NCHSAA volleyball playoffs.
These projections are not official and can change when the official brackets are released by the NC High School Athletic Association. However, these projections are accurate as of the time stamp below.
RPI changes as new data is entered into MaxPreps, meaning teams could fall in and out of the projections based on who has entered what games.
For more on the NCHSAA’s playoff process, read Nick Stevens’ column here.
1A East Volleyball Projection
Time of last update — Wednesday, Oct. 13, 9:15 a.m
Automatic bids
Note: Where there is a currently-unbreakable tie for an automatic bid, we are using RPI (which is how the NCHSAA breaks ties that cannot be done by head-to-head or “best win”).
Conference Champs are in bold. Conference Champs who would not be seeded as conference Champs if the Playoffs began today are in bold italics.
Atlantic 5 champ: Bear Grass Charter
Carolina champ: Neuse Charter
Carolina 2nd place: Union
Central Tar Heel champ: Woods Charter
Central Tar Heel 2nd place: Chatham Charter
*Coastal Plains champ: Northside of Beaufort County
Four Rivers champ: Perquimans
Four Rivers 2nd place: Riverside of Williamston
*Mid-Carolina champ: North Moore
*Super Six champ: Falls Lake Academy
Tar- Roanoke champ: Warren County
Tar-Roanoke 2nd place: Weldon
Triangle North champ: Eno River Academy
Triangle North 2nd place: Roxboro Community
*Waccamaw champ: East Columbus
*-Split conference with 2A schools — 1-seeds must have an overall win percentage of .500 or better to be seeded with the 1-seeds, or else be seeded with the 2s and wild-cards.
Last five in, first five out
In:
27. KIPP Pride (GCP)
28. (East Columbus autobid)
29. Pender
30. Chatham Central
31. Tarboro
32. River Mill Academy
Out:
1. North East Carolina Prep
2. Northampton County
3. Ocracoke
4. Henderson Collegiate
5. Lejeune
Projected seeds, matchups
- 1-Neuse Charter vs 32-River Mill Academy / 16-Oxford Prep vs 17-Riverside of Williamston
- 8-Bear Grass Charter vs 25-North Duplin / 9-North Moore vs. 24-Gates County
- /
- 4-Perquimans vs 29-Pender / 13-Roxboro Community vs 20-Union
- 5-Warren County vs 28-KIPP Pride (GCP) / 12-Weldon vs 21-Vance Charter
- /
- 3-Eno River Academy v 30-Chatham Central / 14-Southeast Halifax vs 19-Pamlico County
- 6-Northside of Beaufort County vs 27-Voyager Academy / 11-East Wake Academy vs 22-North Edgecombe
- /
- 2-Falls Lake Academy vs 31-Tarboro / 15-Rosewood vs 18-Cape Hatteras
- 7-Woods Charter vs 26-Clover Garden / 10-East Columbuss vs 23-Chatham Charter
