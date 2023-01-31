NCCU Assistant Women’s basketball Coach George Williams dies at 71

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) — North Carolina Central University announced that Women’s basketball Assistant Coach George Williams died Monday at 71.

Williams, a 1973 Graduate of NCCU, was serving as a Volunteer for the 2022-23 season after previously serving as an Assistant Coach for the Eagles for seven seasons (2002-2009.)

He was Assistant head Coach when NCCU won its last league title: the CIAA Championship in 2006-07.

Williams worked as a teacher with Durham Public Schools and was head girls Coach at Hillside High School from 1988 to 1997, where he had five 20-win seasons, six state playoff appearances, three conference championships, three Sectional championships, a regional Championship and a state championship. He was named three times as PAC Coach of the Year

He also coached girls track, wrestling and football at Hillside. Williams also coached at EE Smith High School and Fayetteville State University.

Williams attended Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville where he was a four-sport athlete.

He played college football at NCCU as a tight end and all-conference punter and was a member of the 1972 MEAC Championship team and served as a Graduate Assistant Coach when the Eagles repeated in 1973.