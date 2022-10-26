NCC volleyball players honored | News, Sports, Jobs

Seniors Livvy Becker, Lexie Lane and A’Lailah Perry were all tabbed unanimous all-North Central Conference volleyball selections.

Clear Lake junior Xada Johnson was also unanimously picked.

Becker was joined by her Humboldt teammates Jennika Beach and Addison Thompson on the first-team, while Lane was paired with her Clarion-Goldfield/Dows teammate Clarissa Hasty.

The Cowgirls captured the NCC title over Humboldt, earning their fourth crown in five seasons. They went a perfect 7-0 on the season in conference matches.

Becker led the league with 569 assists, including 162 in NCC-only matches. Johnson was first in Kills followed by Lane and Perry.

Webster City’s Alley Odland also made the first team after pacing the conference in digs with 129.

Humboldt’s Kayla Gieber and Shelbie Heinz were joined by Webster City’s Reese Casey and Joslin Gourley, and Clarion-Goldfield/Dows’ Karlee Lehman and Indy Johnson on second.

Ansley Oswald, a sophomore from St. Edmond, made the third team after leading the Gaels with 113 kills. She also had 108 digs, nine blocks and 15 serving aces.

Webster City’s Livia Kasch, Algona’s Najolie Price, Humboldt’s Tayla Wempen and Kennedy Trca and Ady Askelsen of Clarion-Goldfield/Dows were also on the third-team.