NCAA volleyball: UCLA, GCU men win; AVCA Poll; a Noteworthy transfer

Second-ranked UCLA improved to 8-0 as it opened its three-match Eastern swing with a sweep at George Mason. Ninth-ranked Grand Canyon was also a Division I-II men’s volleyball Winner Tuesday.

There are five more matches Wednesday, including No. 5 Pepperdine playing host to UC Santa Barbara, still in the AVCA Poll at No. 15 despite being 1-6. If a match is being shown, we have the viewing links at the VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings page.

OPEN POLL: The order was slightly adjusted — no team moved more than one spot — but the top 15 remained the same. There were no changes among the first five teams, Hawai’i, UCLA, Long Beach State, Penn State and Pepperdine. Stanford is No. 6, trading places with No. 7 UC Irvine.

Click here for the complete AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll.

OPEN POW: The national player of the week is Clarke Godbold of Long Beach State. The junior outside hitter averaged 4.25 kills in four sets, a win at Penn State.

MOREHEAD STATE: Last week, Morehead State Coach Jaime Gordon stepped away from that role to devote his time to being the school’s full-time Athletic director. They didn’t look far to replace themselves, elevating Assistant Kyrsten Becker-McBride. She’s been at his side for 12 years.

TEMI TO WISCONSIN: Northwestern outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara, a VolleyballMag.com second-team All-American, will play her Graduate year at Wisconsin. The 6-foot-2 product of Glenwood, Illinois, led the Wildcats with 502 kills last season, 4.33/set.

MEN’S RECAPS: Since our last report Sunday morning, there were a handful of matches.

On Sunday, the four-match slate was highlighted by Grand Canyon of the MPSF sweeping UC San Diego of the Big West. Jackson Hickman led GCU with 12 kills, hit .375, and had two assists, three aces, four digs and two blocks, one solo.

Also Sunday, Fort Valley State beat Campbellsville in four, Daemen beat St. John Fisher in five, and Merrimack did the same to Central State. Merrimack’s Zyshonne Lang had 12 kills, hit .326, and had an ace, seven digs and four blocks, three solo.

There were no matches Monday.

tuesday, UCLA of the MPSF won 25-15, 25-21, 25-19 to drop George Mason of the EIVA to 0-7. Zach Rama led the Bruins with 10 kills and hit .429 after having one error in 21 attacks to go with two digs and a block…

Grand Canyon (7-0) hit .492 and swept visiting Lees-McRae (2-2) of Conference Carolinas 25-18, 26-24, 25-19. Eleven different Lopes had kills, including Camden Gianni with six. He had one error in 12 attacks, an assist, an ace and a dig. Grayson Browning and Jackson Hickman each had five Ills and no errors. Lees-McRae lost despite hitting .338. Michael Marsans had eight kills…

Independent Lincoln Memorial (5-4) swept visiting King (3-8) of Conference Carolinas. Shay Spadaro led with 12 Kills and hit .550 after having one error in 20 attacks … independent Emmanuel (3-4) got 23 kills from Jayden Young and won in four at Fort Valley State (1-5) of the SIAC. FVSU’s Isaiah Fedd had 22 kills.