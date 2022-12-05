NCAA Volleyball Tournament – Isthmus

press release: Times for the Wisconsin Regional of the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Championship in the UW Field House have been announced.

Sixth-ranked Pittsburgh (29-3), Seeded No. 2 in the region, takes on 12th-ranked and third-seed Florida (25-5) in the first regional semifinal at 2:30 pm on Thursday. Second-ranked and No. 1-seed Wisconsin (27-3) faces 11th-ranked and fourth-seeded Penn State (26-7) in the second regional semifinal, 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first match.

Semifinal winners advance to the regional final on Saturday at 7 pm All matches air live on ESPNU.

The regional Champion Advances to the NCAA National Semifinals on Thursday, Dec. 15 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The national championship will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the CHI Health Center.

All-session ticket packages go on-sale beginning at 9 am on Monday. All-session ticket packages include one ticket for both matches on Thursday and one ticket for Saturday. There is no re-entry between matches on Thursday.

All-session ticket prices are listed below:

Reserved (Red): $35

General Admission: $30

College Students: $8

Single-session tickets for Thursday and Saturday go on-sale beginning at 9 am on Thursday. Single-session tickets are valid for one day.

Single-session ticket prices are listed below:

Reserved (Bronze): $27

Reserved (Red): $24

General Admission: $20

College Students: $5

There is a limit of six (6) tickets per account. The fastest and most convenient way to purchase tickets is online at UWBadgers.com. Tickets may also be purchased over-the-phone by calling 608.262.1440 or in-person at the McGinnis Family Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office, located by Gate 1 of Camp Randall Stadium.

For the 10th straight season, Wisconsin is heading to the NCAA Regionals. The second-ranked Badgers volleyball team advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 25-9, 25-11, 25-23 win over TCU in second-round action on Saturday night.

UW used a strong serving game and tough blocking to shut down the Horned Frogs. Wisconsin scored on six service aces, including two apiece from MJ Hammill and Caroline Crawford, while giving up only one ace.

The Badgers also outblocked TCU, 11-2, its fourth-straight match and 18th of the season with 10-or-more blocks. Danielle Hart led all players with five stuffs while Devyn Robinson and Julia Orzol both added four stops, including two block solos by Orzol.

UW edged the Horned Frogs 34-33 in kills but Wisconsin hit .395 (34-4-76) compared to just .051 (33-28-98) from TCU. Sarah Franklin was the only Badger in double-figure kills with a match-high 13 while Robinson and Anna Smrek both added six kills.

The Horned Frogs edged Wisconsin 35-33 in digs, but freshman Gulce Guctekin led all players with a match-high 11 digs.

After Wisconsin dominated the first two sets, TCU challenged the Badgers in the third set with eight early ties, including at 9-9. Behind the service of Crawford, Wisconsin went on a 3-0 run to take a 12-9 lead. UW would up its lead to four (20-16) but TCU would make it just a two-point set at 23-21. The Badgers served for match point at 24-21 but the Horned Frogs would hold off two match points before a block from Franklin and Smrek extended Wisconsin’s season.