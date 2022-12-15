NCAA Volleyball Tournament Final Four begins Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Out of 64 teams, four remain in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.

Pittsburgh, Louisville, Texas, and San Diego are set to play at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday in the Final Four.

Texas will face San Diego on Thursday at 6 pm and Louisville faces Pittsburgh at approximately 8:30 pm, or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

The two winners will play at the CHI Health Center on Saturday night at 8 pm for the National Championship.

Louisville head Coach Dani Busboom-Kelly is making the NCAA Volleyball Final Four in her home state: “We’re going to have tons of family, friends, and people who have become die-hard Louisville fans in the building.” pic.twitter.com/RUxn1C2Ht7 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) December 14, 2022

Thursday’s games will both be televised on ESPN, and Saturday’s game will be televised on ESPN2.

The 10/11 Sports Team is covering the remainder of the tournament and will have updates as they happen.

Keonilei Akana has played in all 27 matches for Texas this season & averages 1.78 digs per set. Akana played her first two seasons of college volleyball at Nebraska. “Getting off the plane, there were some feelings.” pic.twitter.com/05PEysDPeg — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) December 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.