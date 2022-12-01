NCAA volleyball tournament 2022 – Scores, schedule, bracket

The 2022 NCAA volleyball tournament begins Thursday afternoon and will crown a Champion later this month.

Texas, which earned the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, looks for its first national championship since 2012. Meanwhile, Defending Champion Wisconsin, also a 1-seed, is aiming to repeat.

With the final four (Dec. 15-17) returning to Omaha, Nebraska, will the Huskers win it in their home state? Can 1-seed Louisville or 2-seed Pittsburgh become the first ACC team to win a national title? Can second-seeded San Diego continue its Cinderella season? Can Stanford win its fourth title since 2016? We will find out over the course of the next 63 games.

We update you with the scores and schedule for this year’s NCAA tournament. The first two rounds will be played Thursday through Saturday, while the regionals will take place from Dec. 8-10.

Scores, schedule

FIRST ROUND

(all times Eastern)

Thursday, Dec. 1

Well. 6 Western Kentucky vs. Bowling Green, 4:45 p.m., ESPN+

Well. 5 Georgia Tech vs. Wright State, 5 p.m., ESPN+

Well. 5 Rice vs. Colorado, 5:30 p.m., ESPN+

Well. 7 Miami (FL) vs. Kansas, 5:30 p.m., ESPN+

Well. 8 Towson vs. Georgia, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Well. 3 Kentucky vs. Loyola Chicago, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Well. 4 Baylor vs. Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Well. 4 Marquette vs. Ball State, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Well. 7 Washington St. vs. UNLV, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Well. 2 Nebraska vs. Delaware State, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Well. 1 Texas vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Well. 2 San Diego vs. Northern Colorado, 10:30 p.m., ESPN+

Friday, Dec. 2

Well. 8 Purdue vs. Tennessee, 4 p.m., ESPN+

Well. 7 BYU vs. James Madison, 4 p.m., ESPN+

Well. 5 Houston vs. South Dakota, 4:30 p.m., ESPN+

Well. 6 Iowa State vs. FGCU, 4:30 p.m., ESPN+

Well. 6 USC vs. High Point, 5 p.m., ESPN+

Well. 5 UCF vs. Yale, 5:30 p.m., ESPN+

Well. 8 Washington vs. TCU, 5:30 p.m., ESPN+

Well. 7 Florida State vs. UNI, 5:30 p.m., ESPN+

Well. 1 Louisville vs. Samford, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Well. 2 Pittsburgh vs. Colgate, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Well. 6 Arkansas vs. Utah State, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Well. 3 Florida vs. Florida A&M, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Well. 3 Ohio State vs. Tennessee State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Well. 8 Hawai’i vs. LSU, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Well. 4 Creighton vs. Auburn, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Well. 4 Penn State vs. UMBC, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Well. 1 Wisconsin vs. Quinnipiac, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Well. 2 Minnesota vs. SE Louisiana, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Well. 1 Stanford vs. Pepperdine, 10 p.m., ESPN+

Well. 3 Oregon vs. LMU (Calif.), 10 p.m., ESPN+

SECOND ROUND

(all times Eastern)

Friday, Dec. 2

Winner No. 5 Georgia Tech-Wright State vs. Winner Ball State-No. 4 at Marquette, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Winner No. 6 Western Kentucky-Bowling Green vs. Winner Loyola Chicago-No. 3 Kentucky, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Winner No. 2 Nebraska-Delaware State vs. Winner Kansas-No. 7 Miami, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Winner No. 4 Baylor-Stephan F. Austin vs. Winner Colorado-No. 5 Rice, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Winner No. 1 Texas-Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Winner Georgia-No. 8 at Towson, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Winner No. 2 San Diego-Northern Colorado vs. Winner UNLV-No. 7 Washington State, 10:30 p.m

Saturday, Dec. 3

Winner No. 3 Ohio State-Tennessee State vs. Winner High Point-No. 6 USC, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Winner No. 1 Louisville-Samford vs. Winner Tennessee-No. 8 at Purdue, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Winner No. 5 UCF-Yale vs. Winner UMBC-No. 4 Penn State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Winner No. 2 Pittsburgh-Colgate vs. Winner James Madison-No. 7 at BYU, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Winner No. 3 Florida-Florida A&M vs. Winner Florida Gulf Coast-No. 6 Iowa State, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Winner No. 1 Wisconsin-Quinnipiac vs. Winner TCU-No. 8 Washington, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Winner No. 4 Creighton-Auburn vs. Winner South Dakota-No. 5 Houston, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Winner No. 2 Minnesota-Southeastern Louisiana vs. Winner Northern Iowa-No. 7 Florida State, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Winner No. 1 Stanford-Pepperdine vs. Winner LSU-No. 8 at Hawai’i, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Winner No. 3 Oregon-Loyola Marymount (Calif.) vs. Winner Utah State-No. 6 Arkansas, 10 p.m

December 8-10

Regionals, TBA

December 15

(CHI Health Center, Omaha, Neb.)

National semifinal, TBA, 7 p.m., ESPN

National semifinal, TBA, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

December 17

(CHI Health Center, Omaha, Neb.)

National championship, 8 p.m., ESPN2