NCAA Volleyball Regional Preview! – Peach Belt Conference

AUGUSTA, GA — For only the fourth time in the 30+-year history of the league, four Peach Belt Conference volleyball teams have advanced to the NCAA Southeast Regional, which begins on Friday in Wingate, NC Remarkably, none of the four PBC teams will be facing each other, so here is a team-by-team preview of this weekend’s event.

#2 Seed Augusta

The Jaguars are the Defending regional Champions and advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time in 2021. The 2022 Squad won the PBC regular-season Championship for the first time in program history and enter the regional with a 24-7 overall record. Despite an exit in the semifinals of the PBC Tournament, the Jaguars remain a solid threat to claim the title.

Junior outside hitter Jazmyn Wheeler was named the PBC Player of the Year and a first-team All-Conference selection. She is second in the PBC in kills per set, 10th in hitting percentage and 10th in digs per set. Senior middle blocker Alexis Diaz-Infante was named to the PBC All-Tournament team and leads the PBC in hitting percentage, is ninth in kills and sixth in blocks.

Augusta will face seventh-seeded UNC Pembroke in the opening round. The Jaguars defeated the Braves 3-2 back on Oct. 18. Freshman Kayli Cleaver recorded a career-high 20 kills for AU in that match. Augusta has won 14 of their last 15 against UNCP.

#5 Seed Lander

Lander is coming off a regular season that saw the Bearcats win 20 games for the first time since 2019 and finished second in the conference, just one game behind Augusta University. The Bearcats were also the only team in the Peach Belt to win the season series against each team in the conference.

As a team, Lander led the Peach Belt in aces per set (2.21), assists per set (11.80), hitting percentage (0.194), and kills per set (12.69). The Bearcats were second in the conference and 22nd in the country in total service aces with 233. Katie Miller was named the PBC Freshman of the Year and leads the conference in kills per set. Madilyn Reed was a seven-time PBC Specialist of the Week this season and leads the PBC with 9.95 assists per set.

The Bearcats are no stranger to Anderson, as the two teams met once this season. The Trojans won the non-conference match on October 18th, but Lander currently leads the series 10-8.

#6 Seed Flagler

Flagler earned the Peach Belt Conference’s automatic berth when it won the league’s tournament title for the seventh time since joining the PBC in 2009. The Saints defeated USC Aiken in five sets in the Championship match. Jordan Berglin was selected as the tournament’s most valuable player, and she joined Edie Lamoreaux on the all-tournament team. Berglin earned first-team All-PBC honors for the second year in a row as she led the Saints with 3.02 kills per set and her 2.20 digs per set were second only to Lamoreaux’s 4.07. Kennedy Muff was the PBC’s Setter of the Year for the third time, which has never happened before in the league’s history. She averaged 8.89 assists per set, but also averaged 1.20 kills, 2.06 digs and 0.61 blocks per set. Logan Garcia was selected to the All-PBC second team after averaging 1.89 kills and 0.93 blocks per set. She also hit .285.

Flagler (18-9) opens play in the tournament against No. 3 seed Carson-Newman University (27-5). The Saints have split two matches against the Eagles in regional play. In 2010, Flagler swept Carson-Newman in a semifinal match at Wingate. The Eagles won in four sets in 2019, also a semifinal match at Wingate. Flagler leads the all-time series 2-1. The Saints are making their 11th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and are the only team from the region to win a match in the elite eight portion of the tournament.

#8 Seed USC Aiken

The Pacers are the No. 8 seed and will take on the host Bulldogs of Wingate (29-2). USC Aiken (19-13) is coming off a PBC Tournament run that culminated with an epic five-set match against Flagler in the Championship match. It marks the first NCAA Tournament appearance for the program since the 2019 campaign. USC Aiken made the NCAA Tournament in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. The Pacers advanced to the Elite Eight in 2016 and made the Sweet 16 in 2018.

Mallory Barash and Sadie McKay were both named to the PBC All-Tournament team. Barash posted 44 assists, 16 digs and four kills in the win over top-seeded Augusta. In the PBC Championship against Flagler, Barash totaled 52 assists, 13 digs and seven kills. McKay posted a season-high 25 kills in the Championship match against Flagler to go with 17 digs. Emily Lammers is third in the PBC in kills per set and was named a PBC Player of the Week this season while Kari Mercer is second in the league in digs per set.

USC Aiken is 10-13 all-time against Wingate and have not faced the Bulldogs since 2018. The two teams last met in the 2018 regional final which Wingate won.

2022 NCAA Volleyball

Southeast Region Schedule