NCAA Volleyball Championship Palo Alto Regional Schedule Set – UK Athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The NCAA and ESPN have announced the schedule for the 2022 Palo Alto Volleyball Regional, in which the No. 12-seeded Kentucky Wildcats will be taking part in this weekend, Hosted by Stanford University.

Kentucky will play (2) San Diego in the first match of the regional at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on Thursday, Dec. 8 from Maples Pavilion in Palo Alto with the match broadcast live on ESPNU. The second match of the night pits the host Cardinal against Houston 30 minutes following the conclusion of the UK/USD match on ESPNU.

The Palo Alto Regional final will be Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm ET live on ESPNU with the two winners facing off for a spot in the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Final Four.

2022 NCAA Volleyball Championship

Palo Alto Regional – Hosted by Stanford University

Palo Alto, California – Maples Pavilion

Thursday, Dec. 8

8 pm ET / 5 pm PT – Kentucky vs. San Diego (ESPNU)

30 minutes after – (1) Stanford vs. Houston (ESPNU

Saturday, Dec. 10

10 pm ET / 7 pm PT – Winner UK/USD vs. Winner SU/UH (ESPNU)

Ticket information will be announced by Stanford shortly as well as match commentators.

